Twelve weeks has passed since we all basked in Wembley glory, and here we are on the eve of another season of football league action with West Sussex’s only professional football club.

So what can we hope for and realistically what can Scott Lindsey’s new look Reds achieve back at a level we haven’t played at for nine years. Obviously first and foremost the goal has to be survive. Survival is key to us building and having a strong successful future. It’s clear to see from the pre-season friendlies that we have attracted many new faces off the pitch from our play off final heroics. On the pitch is a similar story, where a bus load of new Crawley players have been assembled. Which is why patience will be key. Especially over the first few months of the season, where the team and squad is going to need time to gel and find its rhythm in League One. It’s clear that a few signings are yet to be made, especially an experienced forward who can fill Danilo Orsi’s shoes. Even a player that can score half the goals that Orsi scored for us in last season’s promotion-winning campaign would go a long way to seeing us defy the bookies who have us odds on to be relegated, and instead achieve a respectable finish.Whatever the season holds, I just hope the fans stick with the team, who are going to need all the support they can get. The one thing we do have that is going to be absolutely key, is a manager that will get the best out of his players and leave no stone unturned in search of victory.In Scott Lindsey we trust!