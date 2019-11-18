Sussex clubs find out fate after Parafix Senior Cup third round draw

Burgess Hill Town will face either Brighton & Hove Albion or Hastings United in the third round of the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup.

Following last Saturday's draw, new Hillians boss Jay Lovett has been thrown in the deep end with a tie against the 2017 and 2018 winners, Brighton or BetVictor Isthmian South East high-flyers Hastings.

Lovett will find out his side's opponents when they face off in their delayed second round match this Tuesday (November 19).

Elsewhere, Southern Combination Football League Premier side Lancing have been handed a lucrative trip to The People'e Pension Stadium to take on SkyBet League Two's Crawley Town while Eastbourne Borough host AFC Uckfield Town.

Two BetVictor Isthmian Premier sides travel to SCFL Division Two opposition with Isthmian League leaders Horsham making the trip to SCFL Division Two leaders Littlehampton Town.

Meanwhile, Worthing are set to play at the Withdean Stadium to face AFC Varndeanians.

The remaining last-16 ties see FA Cup heroes Chichester City at home to Lewes, Whitehawk play host to near neighbours Peacehaven & Telscombe, and Horsham YMCA are away to Bognor Regis Town.

The dates for each game are yet to be confirmed but the ties must be played by Wednesday December 4.