Sussex clubs in the FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase: Who plays who, and when?
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are some tasty ties – and Sussex derbies – ahead as our non-league sides bid to navigate their way through the early rounds to earn valuable prize money and perhaps go on a headline-grabbing run, such as Littlehampton’s run to the FA Vase final at Wembley in 2022 and Horsham’s journey to the FA Cup second round last season.
First up is the draw for the FA Cup extra preliminary round in which ties take place Saturday, August 3 – with these the matches for Sussex clubs to look forward to...
British Airways v Loxwood
Horsham YMCA v Newhaven
Littlehampton Town v Tooting & Mitcham United
Peacehaven & Telscombe v Shoreham
Deal Town v Roffey
Saltdean United v AFC Varndeanians
Steyning Town v Hilltop
Merstham v Wick
Hassocks v Haywards Heath Town
Broadbridge Heath v Horley Town
Balham v Midhurst & Easebourne
Holmesdale v Crawley Down Gatwick
Eastbourne Town v Little Common
Bexhill United v Faversham Town
Spelthorne Sports v Burgess Hill Town
Erith Town v Pagham
Glebe v East Grinstead Town
Eastbourne United v Sporting Bengal United
Crowborough Athletic v Bearsted
The FA Cup preliminary round takes place on Saturday, August 17.
Here’s the Sussex-interest ties:
Steyning Town or Hilltop v Holmesdale or Crawley Down Gatwick
Crowborough Athletic or Bearsted v South Park (Reigate) or Sutton Common Rovers
Horsham YMCA or Newhaven v Broadbridge Heath or Horley Town
Kingstonian v Eastbourne United or Sporting Bengal United
Margate v British Airways or Loxwood
Lordswood or Erith & Belvedere v Peacehaven & Telscombe or Shoreham
Merstham or Wick v Erith Town or Pagham
Saltdean United or AFC Varndeanians v Three Bridges
Hassocks or Haywards Heath Town v Deal Town or Roffey
Littlehampton Town or Tooting & Mitcham United v Bexhill United or Faversham Town
Badshot Lea or Stansfeld v Balham or Midhurst & Easebourne
Lancing v Chipstead or Athletic Newham
Spelthorne Sports or Burgess Hill Town v Eastbourne Town or Little Common
Glebe or East Grinstead Town v Fisher or Redhill
The FA Trophy preliminary round, ties are to take place on Saturday, August 24.
These are the ties drawn for Sussex teams:
Littlehampton Town v Rayners Lane
South Park (Reigate) v Steyning Town
Lancing v Southall
And the FA Trophy first qualifying round goes ahead on Saturday, September 7.
These are the Sussex-relevant ties:
Hartley Wintney v East Grinstead Town
Badshot Lea v Broadbridge Heath
Three Bridges v Hythe Town
Littlehampton Town or Rayners Lane v Sporting Bengal United
South Park (Reigate) or Steyning Town v Thame United
Kingstonian v Eastbourne Town
Lancing or Southall v Burgess Hill Town
The FA Vase first qualifying round ties are to be played Saturday, August 24.
Here are the ones with Sussex involveement:
Redhill v Billingshurst
Selsey v Larkfield & New Hythe
Mile Oak v Glebe
Ash United v Crawley Down Gatwick
Montpelier Villa v Haywards Heath Town
Peacehaven & Telscombe v Snodland Town
Sporting Club Thamesmead v Little Common
Midhurst & Easebourne v Sutton Athletic
Hollands & Blair v AFC Varndeanians
Oakwood v Alfold
Tooting Bec v Newhaven
Faversham Strike Force v AFC Uckfield Town
Kennington v Loxwood
Horsham YMCA v East Preston
Hassocks v Storrington
Bearsted v Bexhill United
Crowborough Athletic v Wick
Guildford City v Worthing United
Last but not least, here are the FA Vase second qualifying round ties with Sussex interest – these will take place Saturday, September 21.
Horley Town v Hassocks or Storrington
Camberley Town v Horsham YMCA or East Preston
Meridian VP or Lewisham Borough v Montpelier Villa or Haywards Heath Town
Molesey v Ash United or Crawley Down Gatwick
Crowborough Athletic or Wick v Oakwood or Alfold
Tunbridge Wells v Mile Oak or Glebe
Faversham Strike Force or AFC Uckfield Town v Selsey or Larkfield & New Hythe
Redhill or Billingshurst v Knaphill
Guildford City or Worthing United v Corinthian or Tooting & Mitcham United
Tooting Bec or Newhaven v Bridon Ropes or Lydd Town
Balham or Punjab United v Arundel
Bearsted or Bexhill United v Kennington or Loxwood
Copthorne v Midhurst & Easebourne or Sutton Athletic
Forest Row or Staplehurst Monarchs v Pagham
Saltdean United v Shoreham
Sporting Club Thamesmead or Little Common v Peacehaven & Telscombe or Snodland Town
Corinthian Casuals or Whitstable Town v Hollands & Blair or AFC Varndeanians
Epsom & Ewell v Seaford Town
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.