Sussex clubs in the FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase: Who plays who, and when?

The draws for the early rounds of the FA Cup, FA Vase and FA Trophy have been released – and there is of course plenty of Sussex interest.

There are some tasty ties – and Sussex derbies – ahead as our non-league sides bid to navigate their way through the early rounds to earn valuable prize money and perhaps go on a headline-grabbing run, such as Littlehampton’s run to the FA Vase final at Wembley in 2022 and Horsham’s journey to the FA Cup second round last season.

First up is the draw for the FA Cup extra preliminary round in which ties take place Saturday, August 3 – with these the matches for Sussex clubs to look forward to...

British Airways v Loxwood

Horsham YMCA v Newhaven

Littlehampton Town v Tooting & Mitcham United

Peacehaven & Telscombe v Shoreham

Deal Town v Roffey

Saltdean United v AFC Varndeanians

Steyning Town v Hilltop

Merstham v Wick

Hassocks v Haywards Heath Town

Broadbridge Heath v Horley Town

Balham v Midhurst & Easebourne

Holmesdale v Crawley Down Gatwick

Eastbourne Town v Little Common

Bexhill United v Faversham Town

Spelthorne Sports v Burgess Hill Town

Erith Town v Pagham

Glebe v East Grinstead Town

Eastbourne United v Sporting Bengal United

Crowborough Athletic v Bearsted

The FA Cup preliminary round takes place on Saturday, August 17.

Here’s the Sussex-interest ties:

Steyning Town or Hilltop v Holmesdale or Crawley Down Gatwick

Crowborough Athletic or Bearsted v South Park (Reigate) or Sutton Common Rovers

Horsham YMCA or Newhaven v Broadbridge Heath or Horley Town

Kingstonian v Eastbourne United or Sporting Bengal United

Margate v British Airways or Loxwood

Lordswood or Erith & Belvedere v Peacehaven & Telscombe or Shoreham

Merstham or Wick v Erith Town or Pagham

Saltdean United or AFC Varndeanians v Three Bridges

Hassocks or Haywards Heath Town v Deal Town or Roffey

Littlehampton Town or Tooting & Mitcham United v Bexhill United or Faversham Town

Badshot Lea or Stansfeld v Balham or Midhurst & Easebourne

Lancing v Chipstead or Athletic Newham

Spelthorne Sports or Burgess Hill Town v Eastbourne Town or Little Common

Glebe or East Grinstead Town v Fisher or Redhill

The FA Trophy preliminary round, ties are to take place on Saturday, August 24.

These are the ties drawn for Sussex teams:

Littlehampton Town v Rayners Lane

South Park (Reigate) v Steyning Town

Lancing v Southall

And the FA Trophy first qualifying round goes ahead on Saturday, September 7.

These are the Sussex-relevant ties:

Hartley Wintney v East Grinstead Town

Badshot Lea v Broadbridge Heath

Three Bridges v Hythe Town

Littlehampton Town or Rayners Lane v Sporting Bengal United

South Park (Reigate) or Steyning Town v Thame United

Kingstonian v Eastbourne Town

Lancing or Southall v Burgess Hill Town

The FA Vase first qualifying round ties are to be played Saturday, August 24.

Here are the ones with Sussex involveement:

Redhill v Billingshurst

Selsey v Larkfield & New Hythe

Mile Oak v Glebe

Ash United v Crawley Down Gatwick

Montpelier Villa v Haywards Heath Town

Peacehaven & Telscombe v Snodland Town

Sporting Club Thamesmead v Little Common

Midhurst & Easebourne v Sutton Athletic

Hollands & Blair v AFC Varndeanians

Oakwood v Alfold

Tooting Bec v Newhaven

Faversham Strike Force v AFC Uckfield Town

Kennington v Loxwood

Horsham YMCA v East Preston

Hassocks v Storrington

Bearsted v Bexhill United

Crowborough Athletic v Wick

Guildford City v Worthing United

Last but not least, here are the FA Vase second qualifying round ties with Sussex interest – these will take place Saturday, September 21.

Horley Town v Hassocks or Storrington

Camberley Town v Horsham YMCA or East Preston

Meridian VP or Lewisham Borough v Montpelier Villa or Haywards Heath Town

Molesey v Ash United or Crawley Down Gatwick

Crowborough Athletic or Wick v Oakwood or Alfold

Tunbridge Wells v Mile Oak or Glebe

Faversham Strike Force or AFC Uckfield Town v Selsey or Larkfield & New Hythe

Redhill or Billingshurst v Knaphill

Guildford City or Worthing United v Corinthian or Tooting & Mitcham United

Tooting Bec or Newhaven v Bridon Ropes or Lydd Town

Balham or Punjab United v Arundel

Bearsted or Bexhill United v Kennington or Loxwood

Copthorne v Midhurst & Easebourne or Sutton Athletic

Forest Row or Staplehurst Monarchs v Pagham

Saltdean United v Shoreham

Sporting Club Thamesmead or Little Common v Peacehaven & Telscombe or Snodland Town

Corinthian Casuals or Whitstable Town v Hollands & Blair or AFC Varndeanians