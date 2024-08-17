Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath Town, Broadbridge Heath and Steyning Town are all in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup after win’s in today’s preliminary round – and Three Bridges and Saltdean face a replay to see who joins them.

The Hillians, Haywards Heath and Steyning all enjoyed home wins while Chris Simmons’ Broadbridge Heath won at Horsham YMCA.

The Sussex sides through will be joined in the next round in a fortnight by Sussex’s six Isthmian premier sides, Bognor, Hastings, Horsham, Lewes, Chichester City and Whitehawk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burgess Hill Town are in the first qualifying round after winning 2-1 at home to Isthmian south east division rivals Eastbourne Town.

Mark Goldson picks up the MoM award after his two goals helped Steyning to a 3-1 victory | Picture: Steyning Town CFC

Kieran Rowe and Martyn Box put them two up in the first half and James Waters’ second half reply could not inspire Town to save the tie, 2-1 the final score.

SCFL premier side Crowborough are out after an early Finlay Johnson goal proved the difference between them and visitors South Park Reigate.

Also out are East Grinstead, who had only a 52nd minute Oliver Spinks to show for their efforts as they lost 3-1 at home to Redhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals in five minutes midway through the second half – scored by Darius Goldsmith and Alex Plummer – have Haywards Heath Town a 2-0 win at home to Deal Town, who play a step higher in the pyramid than Naim Rouane’s SCFL premier leaders, for whom this was a sixth straight win to start the season.

Joining Heath in the next round are Broadbridge Heath, who won 3-1 on their short trip to Horsham YMCA.

Ben Aubrey and Mason Doughty put the Isthmian south east Bears two up against the SCFL premier side, who then pulled one back through a penalty by Dean Lovegrove. But Oli Leslie made it 3-1 to secure Heath’s win.

Eastbourne United gave hosts Kingstonian a scare, going 2-1 up in the first half with Ed Ratcliffe and Matt Black only to lose 3-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were six goals in the opening 35 minutes at Lancing as Jamie Hollis’ side took the lead through Charlie Gibson only to concede four, before Harry Docherty made it 4-2 – which is the way it stayed.

Shoreham lost 3-1 at Lordswood – where Tom Bold’s goal gave them late hope after they’d trailed 2-0, only for the Musselmen to concede a third in injury time.

Loxwood lost 4-0 at Margate, for whom Ben Greenhalgh netted three and ex-Lancing forward Lukas Franzen-Jones got the other.

Three Bridges earned a home replay with a 0-0 draw at Saltdean, and Steyning Town staged a second half coneback at home to Crawley Down Gatwick to win 3-1 – Alfie Rogers and Mark Goldson (2) scoring after CDG had taken a sixth-minute lead

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Burgess Hill Town 2 Eastbourne Town 1

Crowborough Athletic 0 South Park (Reigate) 1

East Grinstead Town 1 Redhill 3

Haywards Heath Town 2 Deal Town 0

Horsham YMCA 1 Broadbridge Heath 3

Kingstonian 3 Eastbourne United 2

Lancing 2 Athletic Newham 4

Lordswood AFC 3 Shoreham 1

Margate 4 Loxwood 0

Saltdean United 0 Three Bridges 0

Steyning Town Community 3 Crawley Down Gatwick 1

SUNDAY

Littlehampton v Faversham

Dates for remaining qualifying rounds…

First Round Qualifying - Saturday 31 August

Second Round Qualifying - Saturday 14 September

Third Round Qualifying - Saturday 28 September

Fourth Round Qualifying - Saturday 12 October

Prize money for remainder of qualifying rounds

Preliminary round winners (136) £1,444

Preliminary round losers (136) £481

First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250

First round qualifying losers (112) £750

Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375

Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125

Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625

Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125