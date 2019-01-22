‘Sussex FA give Brighton special treatment and it stinks,’ fumes Town boss Lambert after Senior Cup call-off

Eastbourne Town manager John Lambert is fuming that their much-anticipated Sussex Senior Cup match with Brighton under-23s at the Saffrons has been re-scheduled as Brighton can’t raise a team.

It’s a blow for Eastbourne Town as they were expecting a bumper crowd for their quarter-final clash with the talented under-23s. A new date is yet to be confirmed.

“I feel the FA are giving Brighton special treatment,” said Lambert.

“Are you telling me if we went to the FA and said ‘I have a few injuries and players unavailable and I want to change the date’ - there would be no chance. Absolutely no chance. We would have to play it. If any club requested that, Haywards Heath, Hastings, Steyning anyone...we would all be told, tough luck but you have to fulfil that fixture.

“Are you telling me a Premier League side, with the resoucres and the pool of players they have, can’t get a team to Eastbourne on a Wednesday - Do me a favour, don’t give me that. I’m fuming, absolutley livid!

“I can’t blame Brighton. They have tried it on and the FA have bowed down to them. Simple as that - they have received special treatment and it stinks.”

It is believed The Sussex County FA granted Brighton’s request for a postponement as they were short of players due to injuries, players moving out on loan, unavailability of players in schooling and other fixture commitments this week.