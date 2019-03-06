Sussex football hotshots: Who are the county's top scorers this season?

Here is a list of anyone with more than 10 goals this season so far. Thanks to photographers Grahame Lehkyj, Roger Smith, Dave Burt, Tommy McMillan, Scott White, Jon Rigby, Steve Robards, Derek Martin, John Lines, Simon Newstead for the pictures.

1. 10 goals Joe Keehan (AFC Varndeanians), Barney Boutwood (Littlehampton United), Chris Smith (Horsham), Rob OToole (Horsham)

2. 11 goals Jack Langford (Littlehampton Town), Alex Barbary (Horsham YMCA), Aaron Capon (Eastbourne Town), Devon Fender (Broadbridge Heath), Ryan Morey (Selsey)

3. 11 goals Oluwaseun Olabiyi (Oakwood), Samuel Lemon (Alfold), Terry Robinson (Westfield), Jack Jenkins (Copthorne), Ryan Fenton (Copthorne), Oliver Pearce (Worthing), David Ajiboye (Worthing)

4. 12 goals Jamie Brotherton (Saltdean United), Callum Hart (Peacehaven & Telscombe FC), Lewis Hole (Little Common), Matthew Daniel (Lancing), Zac Attwood (Eastbourne Town), Kieron Playle-Howard (Wick), Grant Radmore (Steyning Town)

