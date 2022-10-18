A medical emergency in the 87th minute involving a Crows supporter who had collapsed saw a call over the tannoy for anyone with first aid training to help.

Hassocks’ Bradley Tighe was one of the first on the scene, running the length of the pitch to assist and arranging for an ambulance to be sent to the Community Stadium far more quickly than the original waiting time of two hours.

The game was restarted when the spectator regained consciousness and the final 10 minutes played in front of a subdued, almost silent crowd. The full time whistle was greeted with little celebration.

Tighe returned to further support the fan after the game, who was released from hospital the following day. It was a reminder there are more important things in life than football.

Back to matters on the pitch, and Crowborough Athletic had only lost two Southern Combination League games all season before Hassocks made their first visit to the Crowborough Community Stadium since 2014.

Inflicting defeat number three on their hosts was arguably the best result of the Robins’ season so far, a 3-2 win being their third in a row and pushing them into the top six of the Premier Division.

All five goals came in a ridiculously entertaining first half, the tone for which was set when Jack Troak opened the scoring with seven minutes on the clock.

Hassocks FC pictured earlier in the season - they won at Crowborough on a day when football paled into insignificance | Picture: Chris Neal

A loose Crowborough pass from out on the right drifted aimlessly into the middle of the pitch, which Troak came inside from his left flank to collect.

With space opening up in front of him, Troak hit one from 35 yards out. It did not look like it would cause Crows goalkeeper Cameron Hall much strife until Harrison Mayhew extended a long leg and deflected the shot into the opposite corner to which it had originally been travelling.

Crowborough mustered two half chances in response. Alex Harris held a snapshot low down to his left from Mayhew following a corner and it needed a lunging block from Mike Williamson to force the ball wide of the post when Harry Forster glided into the box.

Up the other end and Alex Bygraves headed just over from a dangerous Tighe free kick delivered from deep.

Leon Turner then skipped past three Crowborough players down the right, cutting back to Troak who skied his shot.

Hassocks doubled their lead on 18 minutes from the spot. Raging Joe Bull initiated a great switch from left back to Turner out on the right flank.

Turner’s clever flick released Harvey Blake on the overlap and when Blake was hacked down as he galloped into the area by Harry London, a penalty was the only outcome.

Taking duty fell to Phil Johnson and the Robins’ top scorer made no mistake, sending Hall the wrong way.

Hassocks remained 2-0 ahead up until the 27th minute. By the 35th minute, Crowborough were level as the Robins defence fell alarmingly asleep.

The Crows pulled one back when a throw found the unmarked London. He dinked a ball over the top of the static Robins back four, who had failed to notice John Sinclair ghosting in around the back.

Sinclair was left with the simple task of collecting London’s pass and beating Harris from a matter of yards whilst Hassocks appealed hopefully for an offside.

Crowborough had their tails up now and the next eight minutes was all theirs. London tested Harris’ handling from distance before going down in the box under a hand in the back from Bull.

Referee Martyn Milligan ruled the contact minimal and Hassocks escaped. There was another let off when Lucas Murrain showed good strength to work an opening for Harvey Killick who shot into the side netting.

With the Robins goal leading a charmed life, it came as little surprise when the equaliser did arrive.

Leo Vowles played a low ball into a dangerous area from right back, Forster rode a couple of half-hearted challenges before slipping a sideways pass to Murrain to apply the finish.

Hassocks deserve a lot of credit for what happened next. Not only did they manage to halt the Crows’ momentum, but they retook the lead at a crucial time two minutes before the break.

Turner and Blake linked up down the right again with the latter making the by-line and pulling back for Liam Benson to convert on the stretch from close range.

The Robins were only too aware of the threat Crowborough posed after the hosts’ earlier rally and so the second half became all about game management.

Hassocks absorbed pressure and were clever running the clock down in what was a really clever 45 minutes of football.

Crowborough’s best chances of claiming a point came towards the end. Forster volleyed wide from a Murrain flick and Harry Brown had a stooping effort brilliantly headed away by Blake.

Hassocks: Harris; Blake, B Tighe, Bygraves, Bull; Turner, Williamson, Wilkes, Troak; Johnson, Benson.