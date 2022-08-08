Littlehampton Town progressed to the preliminary round after beating Broadbridge Heath on Saturday at The Sportsfield. A crowd of 429 witnessed the Golds run away as 3-1 winners and seal a place in the next round.

Lucas Pattenden scored the opener in the 20th minute to ensure the home side led 1-0 at the break. Aaron Capon doubled the lead and made it 2-0 on 52 minutes. In the 76th minute George Gaskin put the game to bed to make it three,

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadbridge Heath scored a consolation goal from the spot in the 81st minute but it was Littlehampton who advance. The Golds will face either Walton & Hersham or Kennington In the next round. East Grinstead beat Hollands and Blair 1-0.

Littlehampton Town fans were out in force for their side's FA Cup win over Broadbridge Heath | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing join Littlehampton in the next round as they put Roffey to the sword at Culver Road with a 4-0 thrashing. The game was 0-0 at half-time but the Lancers ran riot in the second half scoring four times. Louis Veniti bagged a hat-trick and Faris Khallouqi scored his first and Lancing’s fourth of the game in the 89th minute to make it 4-0.

Eastbourne Town secured their place in the next round after a tightly contested home tie against Steyning Town. The sides went in even at the break at 1-1 but the Barrowmen fell slightly short and were the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline. Hassocks pulled off a 1-0 win at home to Lingfield to make it to the preliminary round after an inexplicable own goal by the traveling team. The Lingfield left-back had all the time in the world but overhit a back pass which beat his own keeper and sent Hassocks into the next round.

Midhurst’s FA Cup debut was one to remember as they travelled to AFC Uckfield and were rampant 4-1 winners. Harry Tremlett, Billy Connor, Liam Dreckmann and Marcus Bedford got the goals. Nick Sullivan was the hero for Crawley Down Gatwick as he stole the tie with a 90th-minute winner. CDG ran out 3-2 winners away to Crowbrough AFC in what was a thrilling tie.

Chichester City progressed to the next round by beating Frimley Green 4-0 at Oaklands Park on Saturday. Chichester went into the half-time break 2-0 in front and didn’t hold back in the second half eventually winning 4-0.

AFC Uckfield take on Midhurst | Picture: Michelle Wallis

Three Bridges beat Whitstable Town 3-0 in front of 129. Three Bridges led 1-0 at the interval after Brannon O’ Neill opened the scoring in the 13th minute and despite the away side giving it their all to get back into the game, Three Bridges proved far too strong and doubled their lead on 57 minutes thanks to a goal from Noel Leighton. Kieron Pamment put the game to bed in the 81st minute.

Saltdean were knocked for eight at home to Ashford Town, Pagham lost 4-0 at home to Erith Town and Eastbourne United also fell at the first fence after a 2-0 defeat at Westfield. AFC Varndeanians lost 1-0 at home to Hythe while Bexhill United slipped to a 3-2 defeat at home to North Greenford, played at Eastbourne Borough.

On Sunday, Little Common lost 2-1 at home to Chatham.