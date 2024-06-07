Sussex Isthmian League club rocked as manager resigns

By Steve Bone
Published 7th Jun 2024, 09:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Steyning Town have been rocked by the resignation of manager Kevin Green just weeks after he led them to the Southern Combination premier division title and to promotion to the Isthmian League.

No reasons for his departure have been given as yet.

A statement from the club chairman Ian Nichols issued on Friday morning said: “Steyning Town Community FC have today accepted the resignation of first team manager Kevin Green.

"Kevin, together with his coaching team and all the players, have done a fantastic job this last two seasons pushing the club to our greatest season for many decades.

Steyning Town players with the SCFL trophy after their title win and promotion | Picture: STFCSteyning Town players with the SCFL trophy after their title win and promotion | Picture: STFC
Steyning Town players with the SCFL trophy after their title win and promotion | Picture: STFC

SCFL title is secured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We would like to extend our very best wishes to Kevin in the future and thank him for his incredibly hard work and dedication over the last two seasons, not just with the first team but also in setting up our Foundation.

"The club will make further announcements in the coming days as we digest this news and then continue our detailed planning for Isthmian League football.”

Related topics:Steyning TownSussexSCFL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.