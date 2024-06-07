Sussex Isthmian League club rocked as manager resigns
No reasons for his departure have been given as yet.
A statement from the club chairman Ian Nichols issued on Friday morning said: “Steyning Town Community FC have today accepted the resignation of first team manager Kevin Green.
"Kevin, together with his coaching team and all the players, have done a fantastic job this last two seasons pushing the club to our greatest season for many decades.
"We would like to extend our very best wishes to Kevin in the future and thank him for his incredibly hard work and dedication over the last two seasons, not just with the first team but also in setting up our Foundation.
"The club will make further announcements in the coming days as we digest this news and then continue our detailed planning for Isthmian League football.”
