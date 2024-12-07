Storm Darragh has taken its toll on Saturday’s non-league football fixtures involving Sussex clubs.

As well as Crawley’s League One clash with Stevenage being called off a number of non-league games have also fallen victim to the storm which is battering mch of England and Wales.

Highest profile of the non-league losses was Horsham’s FA Trophy third round visit to Torquay, which was called off on Friday afternoon amid major concerns about the storm’s affect on the south-west of England.

Sussex’s two other sides in Trophy action – Eastbourne Borough and Worthing – away to Boreham Wood and home to Gosport respectively – both said on Saturday morning their games were on.

Damage to the changing rooms at Wick FC | Picture: Wick FC

In the Isthmian premier division, Whitehawk’s visit to Carshalton was called off – but Chichester City v Hastings and games involving Bognor and Lewes were still on as of late Saturday morning.

In the Isthmian south east, matches off included Beckenham v East Grinstead, Broadbridge Heath v Merstham, Erith v Burgess Hill and Littlehampton v Ramsgate.

Craeley Down Gatwick are Sussex’s last surviving side in the FA Vase but their trip to Tunbridge Wells was postponed.

Numoerous SCFL matches also fell victim to the weather – including Wick v Hassocks in the premier division, postponed on Friday because of flooding damage to the Wick changing rooms.

Haywards Heath v Pagham was a late Saturday morning call-off, and other matches off included Horsham YMCA v Newhaven, Saltdean v Midhurst and Eastbourne United v Petersfield.

To check whether a game you plan to go to is on, we advise checking the host club’s website and social media channels.