Sussex non-league football teams kick off their 2023 bids for glory

There may have been a blank Saturday to end 2022 for the vast majority of Sussex’s non-league sides – but they’re making up for it now 2023 has dawned.

By Steve Bone
2 hours ago
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 4:17pm

There’s National League South action today (New Year’s Day) as Worthing go to Hampton and Richmond, who they beat 4-3 on Boxing Day, and Eastbourne Borough host Havant, who they defeated 2-1 last week.

HT scores

Eastbourne Boro 0 Havant 3

Action from Worthing's National South draw at Bath City | Picture: Mike Gunn
Hampton 0 Worthing 0

We’ll have news of both matches here later and picture galleries to follow.

Bank holiday Monday brings a busy programme of Isthmian League and SCFL action.

Here’s the highlights of Monday’s fixture list – and again we will bring you news of those games on this website as the action unfolds.

With more rain forecast and pitches already wet from a lot of rain over the past few days, it’s worth checking with host clubs’ social media channels on the day if you’re planning to attend any matches.

Monday fixtures

Isthmian premier

Horsham v Hastings

Lewes v Bognor

Isthmian south east

East Grinstead Town v Chichester City

Lancing v Littlehampton Town

Three Bridges v Burgess Hill Town

Whitehawk v Haywards Heath Town

SCFL premier

AFC Uckfield Town v Lingfield

Alfold v Broadbridge Heath

Crawley Down Gatwick v Crowborough Athletic

Eastbourne United v Bexhill United

Midhurst & Ease v Loxwood

Peacehaven & Tels v AFC Varndeanians

Saltdean United v Newhaven

Steyning Town v Horsham YMCA

SCFL Div 1

Chessington & Hook United v Forest Row

Dorking Wanderers 'B' v Epsom & Ewell First

East Preston v Arundel

Hailsham Town v Montpelier Villa

Oakwood v Godalming Town

Shoreham v Seaford Town

SCFL Div 2

Southwater v Capel