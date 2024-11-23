Sussex non-league shock: Haywards Heath Town and boss Rouane go separate ways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Naim Rouane is no longer the manager of Haywards Heath Town – despite a fine start to the season in which they’ve lost only one of their opening 17 SCFL premier division games.

The club issued a statement after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Wick which is cryptic in places and will leave some scratching their heads about what’s led to the decision.

The statement said: “To the Haywards Heath Town community. With the long-term interests of the football club and its supporters at heart, we have made the difficult decision for reasons both on and off the field to part ways with our men’s first team manager Naim Rouane.

"We would like to thank Naim for his efforts with the first team and the way he has applied himself to the role during his time with us.

Naim Rouane has left Haywards Heath

"We appreciate our decision may look odd to people outside of the inner workings of the club and no doubt the usual social media brigade will have lots to say. Our primary concern lies in the development of the entire club. In what should be a very exciting time we need everybody pulling in the same direction with regard to the progression and respect shown to everybody outside of the lead team at the club.

"The football club is committed to climbing the leagues in a sustainable and cohesive manner, reinforced by latest planning submission and the ongoing development of our facilities, youth and ladies structure.

"As the club is developing we will soon be announcing further changes and appointments to the governance of the club and its ability to draw on resources and aid this growth.”

Rouane’s departure will inevitably lead to speculation on who gets the Hanbury job – and what he will do next.