The FA Cup returns today – and we are celebrating with a new feature on Sussexworld.co.uk that will increase our non-league coverage throughout the season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend’s FA Cup extra preliminary round contains four all-Sussex ties (in bold) and is as follows for Sussex clubs:

Seaford Town v Sutton Athletic

Eastbourne Town v Ashford Town (Middx)

Lancing and Steyning - seen here in action at the end of last season - are among sides in FA Cup action today | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Hassocks v Rayners Lane

Pagham v Horsham YMCA

Three Bridges v Shoreham

Peacehaven & Telscombe v Harefield United

AFC Varndeanians v Tooting & Mitcham United

South Park (Reigate) v Newhaven

Badshot Lea v Steyning Town

Wick v VCD Athletic

Broadbridge Heath v Cobham

AFC Croydon Athletic v Roffey

East Grinstead Town v Eastbourne United

Haywards Heath Town v Ashford United

Raynes Park Vale v Forest Row

Punjab United v Crowborough Athletic

Little Common v Southall

Hythe Town v Littlehampton Town

Bexhill United v Sheerwater

Midhurst & Easebourne v Knaphill

Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick

Making his way to Badshot Lea to see how Michael Hamm’s Steyning get on is Colin Bowman – who is to follow our non-league sides throughout the seaspn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He writes: “I have a very close relationship with the Sussex non-league vibe having followed Burgess Hill Town FC both home and away over the past dozen years.

"This season, with the help of the Sussexworld Sports Editor Steve Bone, we will be bringing you a brand new weekly column following chiefly our Isthmian South , East, Isthmian Premier and National South teams. We will also be covering our sides as they hopefully progress deep into the FA Cup.

"My first report will be following Steyning as they head to Badshot this Saturday. We are determined to feature as many teams as we can over late summer and autumn as they tackle some exciting road trips.

"As the harsh winter comes around we hope that lots of our clubs are still involved in title and play-off discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The business end of the season will all too soon be on us and we will bring you all the excitement of titles, play-offs and fierce relegation battles.

"You are welcome to join me as I bring you Sussex football up close and personal with views from management, players and most importantly, you the fans.

Please do help me and get Involved. I am at @bowmanontheroad on X – give me a follow.”