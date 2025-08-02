Sussex non-league sides out for slice of FA Cup glory
This weekend’s FA Cup extra preliminary round contains four all-Sussex ties (in bold) and is as follows for Sussex clubs:
Seaford Town v Sutton Athletic
Eastbourne Town v Ashford Town (Middx)
Hassocks v Rayners Lane
Pagham v Horsham YMCA
Three Bridges v Shoreham
Peacehaven & Telscombe v Harefield United
AFC Varndeanians v Tooting & Mitcham United
South Park (Reigate) v Newhaven
Badshot Lea v Steyning Town
Wick v VCD Athletic
Broadbridge Heath v Cobham
AFC Croydon Athletic v Roffey
East Grinstead Town v Eastbourne United
Haywards Heath Town v Ashford United
Raynes Park Vale v Forest Row
Punjab United v Crowborough Athletic
Little Common v Southall
Hythe Town v Littlehampton Town
Bexhill United v Sheerwater
Midhurst & Easebourne v Knaphill
Lancing v Crawley Down Gatwick
Making his way to Badshot Lea to see how Michael Hamm’s Steyning get on is Colin Bowman – who is to follow our non-league sides throughout the seaspn.
He writes: “I have a very close relationship with the Sussex non-league vibe having followed Burgess Hill Town FC both home and away over the past dozen years.
"This season, with the help of the Sussexworld Sports Editor Steve Bone, we will be bringing you a brand new weekly column following chiefly our Isthmian South , East, Isthmian Premier and National South teams. We will also be covering our sides as they hopefully progress deep into the FA Cup.
"My first report will be following Steyning as they head to Badshot this Saturday. We are determined to feature as many teams as we can over late summer and autumn as they tackle some exciting road trips.
"As the harsh winter comes around we hope that lots of our clubs are still involved in title and play-off discussions.
"The business end of the season will all too soon be on us and we will bring you all the excitement of titles, play-offs and fierce relegation battles.
"You are welcome to join me as I bring you Sussex football up close and personal with views from management, players and most importantly, you the fans.
Please do help me and get Involved. I am at @bowmanontheroad on X – give me a follow.”
