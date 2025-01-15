Eastbourne Borough celebrate a breakthrough against Tonbridge | Picture by Nick Redman

Four promotion-hunting teams, four tricky-looking away games – four victories. That was the sum total of a good night’s work for a quartet of Sussex non-league teams who are in with a good chance of end-of-season glory.

In the National League South, goals by Kai Innocent and John Shamalo clinched a 2-0 win for Eastbourne Borough at Tonbridge Angels, the home side having two men – inclusing former Lewes striker Gianluca Botti – sent off.

The three points took Adam Murray’s men up to third in National South. See pictures from the win by Lydia and Nick Redman here.

In the Isthmian premier division, Horsham made it seven wins in a row with a 4-0 success at Hendon to move into the play-off places.

Steyning and Bognor in friendly action | Picture by Lyn Phillips

Chris Dickson (2), Reece Meekums and Isaac Philpot got the goals, two in each half.

In the Isthmian south east division Burgess Hill strengthened their promotion claims with a 2-1 win at Erith Town, with Marcus Allen and Martyn Box on target. Hill are up to fourth place.

And in the SCFL premier, pacesetters Hassocks won 3-1 at Wick with Alex Fair, Ruari Farrell and Dan Turner the scorers – giving the Robins an 11-point gap at the top.

Elsewhere, there was an Isthmian south east win for Three Bridges, who won 4-3 at home to Eastbourne Town in a thriller. Reece Hallard scored a hat-trick.

In the same division, Littlehampton battled well at home to leaders Ramsgate but lost 3-2, while Broadbridge went down 2-1 at home to Merstham.

An RUR Cup semi-final ended 4-0 to Eastbourne United over Newhaven, while in the SCFL prfemier Shoreham and Pagham drew 1-1.

There was friendly action at Steyning Town, where Bognor Regis Town won 6-0 as new managers Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell plot the Rocks’ attempt to climb off the bottom of the Isthmian premier table.