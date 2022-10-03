Sussex Senior Cup draw: 32 clubs discover first round opponents
Thirty-two clubs have discovered who they will meet in the first round of the 2022-23 Sussex Senior Cup.
The draw was broadcast live on BBC Sussex and Twitter on Saturday (October 1) evening.
Annette Madden, Sussex FA’s safeguarding manager, drew the home teams, while Karen Harrington, Sussex FA’s designated safeguarding assistant, pulled out the away teams.
First round ties are to be played on, or before, Wednesday, October 12.
The draw for the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup is as follows:
Crowborough Athletic v Hailsham Town
Midhurst & Easebourne v Selsey
Peacehaven & Telscombe v Broadbridge Heath
Roffey v Horsham YMCA
AFC Varndeanians v Billingshurst
Steyning Town v Pagham
Crawley Down Gatwick v Wick
Loxwood v Eastbourne United
Newhaven v Mile Oak
Seaford Town v Eastbourne Town
Little Common v Forest Row
East Preston v AFC Uckfield Town
Hassocks v Saltdean United
Arundel v Worthing United
Montpelier Villa v Shoreham
Oakwood v Bexhill United