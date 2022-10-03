Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Senior Cup draw: 32 clubs discover first round opponents

Thirty-two clubs have discovered who they will meet in the first round of the 2022-23 Sussex Senior Cup.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:34 am
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:42 am

The draw was broadcast live on BBC Sussex and Twitter on Saturday (October 1) evening.

Annette Madden, Sussex FA’s safeguarding manager, drew the home teams, while Karen Harrington, Sussex FA’s designated safeguarding assistant, pulled out the away teams.

First round ties are to be played on, or before, Wednesday, October 12.

Brighton & Hove Albion under-23 lift the Sussex Senior Cup after beating Worthing 4-2 in the final in May. Picture by Martin Denyer

The draw for the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup is as follows:

Crowborough Athletic v Hailsham Town

Midhurst & Easebourne v Selsey

Peacehaven & Telscombe v Broadbridge Heath

Roffey v Horsham YMCA

AFC Varndeanians v Billingshurst

Steyning Town v Pagham

Crawley Down Gatwick v Wick

Loxwood v Eastbourne United

Newhaven v Mile Oak

Seaford Town v Eastbourne Town

Little Common v Forest Row

East Preston v AFC Uckfield Town

Hassocks v Saltdean United

Arundel v Worthing United

Montpelier Villa v Shoreham

Oakwood v Bexhill United

