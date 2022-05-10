Sussex Senior Cup final: Worthing v Brighton & Hove Albion U23s - 4-1 to Brighton latest score

Having already won the Isthmian premier title, Adam Hinshelwood's team are keen to add the county cup to the trophy cabinet - but the manager has warned they will be 'massive underdogs' against the full-time youngsters from the Rebels' Premier League near neighbours.
The Sussex Senior Cup is the longest running cup competition in the county having first been played for in the 1882/83 season, shortly after the founding of the Sussex County FA.
It's been 23 seasons since Worthing last won the trophy - a 3-0 final win over Hastings in 1999 their last triumph. They've lost to Brighton (twice) and Eastbourne in finals since then.
No-one has won it since Bognor Regis Town lifted it in 2019 by beating Burgess Hill 2-1 in extra-time. The 19-20 and 20-21 competitions both fell victim to the Covid pandemic, the former lost after teams had reached the latter stages.
Match updates follow here...
2 mins - Reece Meekums fires in the first shot of the evening after some early Worthing pressure but it's deflected over for a corner which Aarran Racine heads just wide. Good start from the Mackerel Men.
4 mins- Harrison Male makes a sharp save from Ben Jackson's header across goal following a Jack Spong free-kick.
9 mins - Pat Webber heads clear from just beneath the Worthing bar after Brighton's best move of the game so far has Male beaten.
20 mins - A lovely touch from Ollie Pearce gives Calum Kealy the chance to run at goal but his attempt to find a team-mate is cut out - but the move gets the Worthing fans in good voice.
24 mins -1-0 Worthing. Pearce flicks a lay-off into the path of Meekums and he's sent flying by defender Jack Hinchy. It's a clear penalty and after Hinchy is booked, Pearce sends James Beadle the wrong way from the spot.
25 - Male saves well when Lorent Tolaj is sent through one on one - and Jasper Pattenden heads the follow-up effort clear from a few yards out.
30 mins - Brighton are level thanks to a fantastic first-time strike by Lorent Tolaj after a pass by Zac Sturge. Male could do nothing about it.
33 mins - Albion have come back strongly after conceding and from a left-wing cross Todd Miller's head skims off the top of the bar. It's an extremely open game.
39 mins - Tolaj again! 2-1 to Brighton as the Swiss frontman, who has just spent three months on loan with League One Cambridge, runs on to a through ball and slots comfortably past Male. Great comeback from Albion after going behind.
44 mins - It's a lively end to the half as Pearce is booked then Joel Colbran fires over after taking a touch to control a Pearce cross to the far post.
HT 1-2
Second half - Dayshonne Golding replaces Will Seager for the restart.
51 - Sub Golding should have done better with a header from a curling cross by Colbran. Worthing starting the second half on the front foot.
53 - Pattenden surges down the right, beats his man but shoots just high and wide of the near post when he may have done better to cross.
58 - Brighton get a third as Jack Spong powers into the area and squares to an unmarked Cam Peupion who squeezes a shot under Male. Harsh on Worthing to be 3-1 down after their bright start to the second half.
64 - Clinical:Andy Moran turns away from his man in the box and fire No4 past Male after a quick Brighton move down the right.
69 -Ollie Starkey replace Marvin Armstrong for Worthing.
72 - There's a Hinshelwood on the pitch. Not Adam but his son Jack, who is on for Albion in place of Jack Hinchy.
Worthing: Male, Colbran, Webber, Seager, Racine, Armstrong, J Starkey, Kealy, Pearce, Meekums, Pattenden. Subs: Budd, Cox, Golding, O Starkey, Parsons.
Brighton: Beadle, Peupion, Furlong, Turns, Jackson, Spong, Miller, Hinchy, Tolaj, Moran, Sturge. Subs: Baker-Boatley, Talley, Ifill, Hinshelwood, Chouchane.
Ref: Dan Austin