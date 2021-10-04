Sussex Senior Cup first round draw revealed
The draw for the first round of the 2021-22 Sussex Senior Cup has been made.
The draw was broadcast live on BBC Sussex Radio and on Twitter on Tuesday.
The draw was conducted by executive assistant Vicki Windslow, who drew the home teams, and Sussex County FA CEO Ken Benham, who drew the visiting sides.
The draw for the first round is as follows:
Broadbridge Heath vs. Roffey
Mile Oak vs. Oakwood
Selsey vs. Horsham YMCA
Littlehampton Town vs. AFC Uckfield Town
Loxwood vs. Seaford Town
Saltdean United vs. Hailsham Town
Eastbourne Town vs. Midhurst & Easebourne
Hassocks vs. Crawley Down Gatwick
Crowborough Athletic vs. East Preston
Shoreham vs. Steyning Town
Worthing United vs. Forest Row
Arundel vs. Pagham
AFC Varndeanians vs. Eastbourne United
Bexhill United vs. Wick
Billingshurst vs. Newhaven
Montpelier Villa vs. Storrington
Little Common vs. Peacehaven & Telscombe
Bognor Regis Town, Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s, Burgess Hill Town, Chichester City, Crawley Town, East Grinstead Town, Eastbourne Borough, Hastings United, Haywards Heath Town, Horsham, Lancing, Lewes, Three Bridges, Whitehawk and Worthing have all been given a bye into the second round.
Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday, October 27.