Brighton and Hove Albion u23s continued their defence of the Sussex Senior Cup with a 1-0 win over Lewes at the Dripping Pan.

Josh Kerr fired the winning goal in the 90th minute for the Albion. Photographer Angela Brinkhurst was at the game, you can see a slideshow of her pictures above.

