Sussex Senior Cup: Lewes v Brighton at the Dripping Pan tonight

Lewes will be looking for a morale boost when they take on current Parafix Sussex Senior Challenge Cup champions Brighton and Hove Albion U23 at the Dripping Pan tonight (7.45pm).

The Rooks will be expecting a tough match-up against last year’s winners who will be looking to win the competition for the third year running.

The winners from tonight’s match will travel to Hastings United in the third round.

Lewes will be looking to keep Aaron Connolly at bay tonight as the Irish teen looks to continue his fine form following his hat-trick against MK Dons in the Checkatrade Trophy last week.

Darren Freeman’s side lost 1-0 on the weekend against Haringey Borough FC but will be expecting to test Brighton tonight.