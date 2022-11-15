Sussex Senior Cup results round-up: Hastings United shock Crawley Town on penalties, Eastbourne Borough hit six

Six Sussex Senior Cup third round matches took place tonight (Tuesday, November 15).

Sussex was battered by heavy rain and strong winds this morning as parts of the county remained under a yellow weather warning until 1pm and that put an end to a number of matches with Lewes v Worthing, Hassocks v Eastbourne Town, Burgess Hill Town v Horsham YMCA, AFC Uckfield Town v Bexhill United, Whitehawk v Newhaven and Billingshurst v Arundel . Lewes v Worthing was already postponed because of the ‘significant number of injuries in the Rooks squad’.

But six matches were on. Here is how they ended:

Peacehaven & Telscombe 2, Chichester City 2 –

Kaleem Haitham gave Chi the lead before Max Hollobone equalised with a 40-yard effort seconds later. Edwards gave the Magpies the lead two minutes after the break but Chi equalised in the 78th minute through Rob Hutchings.

Bognor Regis Town 3, Haywards Heath Town 0

Tom Chalaye gave the Rocks a 26th minute lead. They had to wait until nine minutes from the end to make 2-0 when Harvey Whyte scored. Matt Paterson finished things off in the 89th minute.

Lancing 1, East Grinstead Town 0

The Sussex Senior Cup trophy. Picture by Chris Neal

Thomas Butler scored the only goal of the game to put the Lancers through to the last 16.

Hastings United 0, Crawley Town 0 – Hastings win 4-3 on penalties.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Gary Elphick’s men progressed after Crawley missed their first two penalties while Hastings only missed one.

Eastbourne Borough 6, Shoreham 0

Simo Mbonkwi gave Borough a 23rd minute lead before Fletcher Holman made it 2-0 two minutes later. Greg Luer and Chris Whelpdale made it 4-0 at half time. Luer then made it 5-0 before Beaconsfield made it six.

Steyning Town 0, Horsham 3