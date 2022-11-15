A number of this [Tuesday, November 15] evening’s Sussex Senior Cup second round ties have been postponed due to the inclement weather.

Sussex was battered by heavy rain and strong winds this morning as parts of the county remained under a yellow weather warning until 1pm.

The wet weather subsided in the afternoon, but the damage had been to many football pitches up and down Sussex.

The majority of tonight’s Senior Cup ties have been called off due to waterlogged pitches, while Lewes v Worthing has been postponed due to a ‘significant number of injuries in the Rooks squad’.

New dates for the postponed clashes will be announced in due course.

These are the Sussex Senior Cup ties, schedule to be played this evening, that are OFF:

Lewes v Worthing

Hassocks v Eastbourne Town

Burgess Hill Town v Horsham YMCA

AFC Uckfield Town v Bexhill United

Whitehawk v Newhaven

Billingshurst v Arundel

Midhurst & Easebourne v Eastbourne United

These are the Sussex Senior Cup ties that are still ON – kick-off 7.45pm unless stated:

Peacehaven & Telscombe v Chichester City

Bognor Regis Town v Haywards Heath Town

Lancing v East Grinstead Town (7.30pm)

Hastings United v Crawley Town (7.30pm)

Eastbourne Borough v Shoreham