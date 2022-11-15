Sussex was battered by heavy rain and strong winds this morning as parts of the county remained under a yellow weather warning until 1pm.
The wet weather subsided in the afternoon, but the damage had been to many football pitches up and down Sussex.
The majority of tonight’s Senior Cup ties have been called off due to waterlogged pitches, while Lewes v Worthing has been postponed due to a ‘significant number of injuries in the Rooks squad’.
New dates for the postponed clashes will be announced in due course.
These are the Sussex Senior Cup ties, schedule to be played this evening, that are OFF:
Lewes v Worthing
Hassocks v Eastbourne Town
Burgess Hill Town v Horsham YMCA
AFC Uckfield Town v Bexhill United
Whitehawk v Newhaven
Billingshurst v Arundel
Midhurst & Easebourne v Eastbourne United
These are the Sussex Senior Cup ties that are still ON – kick-off 7.45pm unless stated:
Peacehaven & Telscombe v Chichester City
Bognor Regis Town v Haywards Heath Town
Lancing v East Grinstead Town (7.30pm)
Hastings United v Crawley Town (7.30pm)
Eastbourne Borough v Shoreham
Steyning Town v Horsham