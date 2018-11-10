Sussex Senior Cup third round draw: Who did your team draw?

The draw for the Third Round of the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup took place this afternoon.
The draw was broadcast by BBC Sussex Radio on Saturday 10 November 2018 and also on Twitter.
Larette Tritton, Assistant Designated Safeguarding Officer of Sussex County FA drew the home team, and Ken Benham, Chief Executive of Sussex County FA drew the away teams.
The following ties were drawn:
Little Common vs. Haywards Heath Town
Hastings United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion or Lewes
East Grinstead Town vs. AFC Varndeanians
Pagham vs. Burgess Hill Town
East Preston vs. Chichester City
Bognor Regis Town vs. Three Bridges
Horsham vs. Eastbourne Borough
Eastbourne Town vs. Worthing
Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday 5 December 2018.
SEE ALSO Haywards Heath Town shock Crawley Town in Senior Cup | Little Common boss: Crone unplayable in splendid cup win | Pagham knock Selsey out of Sussex Senior Cup