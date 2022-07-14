Sussex sides have some tricky first hurdles on the road to Wembley

The magic of the FA Cup begins for clubs up and down England as the draw for the extra preliminary round has been made. Whether it ends up leading to a trip to face a Football League side or a mega payday, the FA Cup throws up a beautiful story most seasons.

In 2007 Horsham made it to the second round and faced Swansea live on TV, bowing out in a replay.. Then 2013 saw Hastings reach the Third round before being beaten 4-1 away to Middlesbrough. Teams from around Sussex will be dreaming of doing the same and although it may seem unlikely, it certainly is more than possible.

Last season it was Horsham again making the Sussex headlines, travelling to Carlisle United in the first round.

Horsham's FA Cup run took them to Carlisle last season / Picture: Getty

FA Cup

Last season's FA Vase finalists Littlehampton Town host Broadbridge Heath in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup, while neighbours Chichester City also have a home tie, against Frimley Green.

A noticeable tie from the draw is Eastbourne Town vs Steyning Town which should attract a good crowd. Eastbourne United travel to Westfield. Lancing FC welcome Roffey to Culver Road and Whitehawk face K Sports in their attempt to reach the preliminary round.

Selected ties

Littlehampton Town v Broadbridge Heath

Lancing v Roffey

Eastbourne Town v Steyning Town

Whitehawk v K Sports

Chichester City v Frimley Green

Westfield v Eastbourne United

All ties are scheduled for Saturday, August 6 and winners of these ties will receive a very welcome £1125 in prize money and advance to the preliminary round.

FA Trophy

In this season's FA Trophy and FA Vase there will be no replays. The changes have been made to ease the pressure on the fixture schedule and to assist participating clubs in meeting all league fixtures and commitments.

Burgess Hill will travel to Suffolk in the first qualifying round with a tie against Felixstowe and Walton United. Whitehawk travel to Essex to battle Tilbury for a place in the next round.

Recently promoted side - and Wembley finalists in the Vase last May - Littlehampton Town host Ramsgate at The Sportsfield.

Lancing have a home tie against Cray Valley PM and East Grinstead hit the road with an away tie against Wroxham. Chichester City face Faversham Town while Three Bridges have also been handed a home tie against Hullbridge Sports.

Selected ties

Littlehampton Town v Ramsgate

Lancing v Cray Valley PM

Chichester City v Faversham Town

Felixstowe and Walton United v Burgess Hill

Tilbury v Whitehawk

Wroxham v East Grinstead Town

Three Bridges v Hullbridge Sports

The ties will take place on Saturday, September 10. Winners will receive £1,500 in prize money whiet the losing team will receive £400.

FA Vase

Local sides in Sussex will be looking to take spirit from Littlehampton Towns exploits last season as the Golds made it to Wembley before losing 3-0 to Newport Pagnell Town.

Eastbourne United have a battle of the south coast as they travel to Selsey. Shoreham also have an awayday with a tie against Lingfield.

Selected ties

East Preston v Erith and Belvedere

Selsey v Eastbourne United

Saltdean v Kennington

Lingfield V Shoreham

Steyning Town v Little Common

Mile Oak v Wellington