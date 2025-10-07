Sussex Transport Senior Cup: Night of shocks as four teams beat higher-league opponents
There was a 5-0 victory for a step five side over step four hosts as Haywards Heath won at East Grinstead Town, Mark Goldson scoring twice.
And step four beat step three at Leylands Park – Broadbridge Heath recovering from 1-0 down to beat Burgess Hill Town 3-1, two of the goals coming from Zac Young.
There was another ‘giantkilling’ at Littlehampton Town, where a goal feast ended 4-3 to Crawley Down Gatwick to spell the end of this season’s hopes for the 2024-25 finalists.
The team who the Marigolds lost to in last May’s Amex final, Horsham, were taken to penalties at Whitehawk at the end of a 1-1 draw – and Horsham won the shootout 6-5.
A young Lewes side were dumped out of the cup by SCFL premier team Roffey – Devon Fender and Max Mesquita clinching a 2-1 win after Callum Erskine’s early Rooks strike.
Hassocks put up a brave effort against Brighton U21s in front of a record Beacon crowd of 1,004 but lost to a single goal.
A Brad Dolaghan hat-trick was the highlight for managerless Worthing as they eased to a 7-0 win away to SCFL side Jarvis Brook.
Wick had too much for fellow SCFL premier side Lancing at Crabtree Park – Teddie Stairs scoring twice as they won 5-2 – while Horsham YM came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Peacehaven and Telscombe.
Kevin Rivera and Destiny Ojo were the scorers as Three Bridges won 2-0 at Little Common.
Two apiece from Lee Robinson and Teddy Wood meant a comfortable night for Newhaven at home to Seaford, 5-1 the final score. East Preston won 4-1 at home to Saltdean.
Tonight’s results
Burgess Hill Town 1 Broadbridge Heath 2
East Grinstead Town 0 Haywards Heath Town 5
East Preston 4 Saltdean United 1
Hassocks 0 Brighton & Hove Albion U21s 1
Jarvis Brook 0 Worthing 7
Little Common 0 Three Bridges 2
Littlehampton Town v Crawley Down Gatwick
Newhaven 5 Seaford Town 1
Peacehaven & Telscombe 1 Horsham YM 2
Roffey 2 Lewes 1
Whitehawk 1 Horsham 1 (Horsham won 6-5 on pens)
Wick 5 Lancing 2
Already played in R2:
Eastbourne Town 2 Crowborough Athletic 0
Still to come in R2:
AFC Varndeanians v Hastings (Weds Oct 8)
Loxwood v Bognor (Weds Oct 8)
Eastbourne Boro v Chichester City (Date TBC)