Sutton United v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Here's how the Hornets line-up at the League Two Us

Here’s how Horsham FC line-up for this afternoon’s FA Cup second round proper tie at League Two basement boys Sutton United.

Dominic Di Paola has made four changes to his starting XI from last weekend’s Isthmian Premier draw at Concord Rangers.

Harvey Sparks, Lee Harding, James Hammond and Shamir Fenelon have come in for Tom Richards, Doug Tuck, Lucas Rodrigues and Reece Myles-Meekums respectively.

Richards, Tuck and Rodrigues have dropped to the bench while Myles-Meekums misses out.

The scene before Sutton United v Horsham in the FA Cup second round proper. Picture by Sam Pole

Meanwhile, Sutton United manager Matt Gray has made three alterations to the starting XI that drew 1-1 at home to Crewe Alexandra in League Two on Tuesday evening.

Dean Bouzanis, Dion Pereira and Aiden O’Brien have come in for Steve Arnold, Louis John and Lee Angol.

Former Hornets loanee Brad House is on the Sutton bench.

Sutton United: Bouzanis, Sowunmi, Coley, N’Guessan, Smith, Beautyman, Clay, Pereira, Kizzi, Jackson, O’Brien.

Subs: House, Arnold, Fadahunsi, Patrick, Ogundega, Dundas, Mellor, Angol.

Horsham: Carey, Price, Sparks, Hester-Cook, Strange, Brivio, Harding, Hammond, Kavanagh, Ajakaiye, Fenelon.