The fixture will see the return of popular former Reds midfielder Ricky Aguiar for the first time since his move to Wiltshire in August 2021.

The 21-year-old made 90 appearances in all competitions for the Mackerel Men, scoring 16 times, before his departure.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aguiar enjoyed a prolific spell on loan at National League South outfit Chippenham Town during the first half of the 2021-22 campaign.

Worthing FC will welcome League Two outfit Swindon Town, and former Reds favourite Ricky Aguiar, to the Crucial Environmental Stadium for a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 23. Picture by Stephen Goodger

He plundered seven goals in 13 league games for the Bluebirds before he returned to his parent club at the turn of the year.

The midfielder went on to make 16 League Two appearances for the Robins, scoring twice.

He netted his first two professional goals in Swindon’s thumping 5-0 victory over Walsall in February.

The Robins finished the campaign in sixth and earned a place in the League Two play-offs.

But Swindon’s season ended in heartbreak after they were beaten on penalties by eventual play-off winners Port Vale in the semis.