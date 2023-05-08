Jack Spong starts for Crawley Town in their final game of the season against Swindon Town at the County Ground.

The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee replaces the injured Dion Conroy in the starting XI and that is the only change from last week’s goalless draw with Walsall.

There is expected t be a huge away following at the County Ground to cheer the Reds on as they look to finish the season on a high.

This is the first time Scott Lindsey has been back the County Ground since his swap to Crawley in January.

