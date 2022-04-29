Tabor: Littlehampton thrive on big crowds - and chance to give something back to fans

Celebrations after Jordan Clark gives Littlehampton the lead over Bexhill / Picture: Martin Denyer

Tabor was both relieved and pleased to see the side win the Southern Combination Premier Division on Saturday afternoon in front of another big crowd at the Sportsfield. Since then they've won at Hassocks to reach the RUR Cup final. They're also in the Peter Bentley Cup final - and can then look forward to the FA Vase final at Wembley on May 22.

Goals from skipper Jordan Clark and joint player-manager George Gaskin gave the Golds a 2-0 win over Bexhill Utd on Saturday - see video highlights of the afternoon here - and with it the title in what is turning out to be a history making time for Town, promotion to the Isthmian League already secured over the Easter period.

Tabor and boss Mitch Hand were confident the side would do it, but it didn’t come without the odd blip along the way, both praised the character of the squad in a season which didn’t finish for the Golds on Saturday.

The trophy is ours! Picture: Martin Denyer

Tabor said: "We were slightly relieved on the day to get over the line, but we knew the boys had the ability to step up on the big occasions like they have done several times already this season. The response to the loss at Eastbourne Town was terrific. Most teams would have started to capitulate but the confidence and fight the players showed as a group to go and win the next four games was fantastic."

Tabor said the belief held by the management team in the players was never in doubt but they remain grounded in trying to gain further success before the end of May.

"We truly believe this group of players have the ability to overcome any obstacle in their way, we went into the game confident of a positive outcome. I think my personal relief is for the players who showed they deserved to be champions and to not see that happen would have been devastating.

"Our main target from the very start of the season was to win the league and now we have ticked that off we can enjoy the remaining competitions we’re still involved in."

Tabor conceded it wasn’t an easy afternoon against Bexhill with the conditions not really favouring either side.

"‘Both the wind and the hard playing surface were never going to lend to the most attractive game but the team still played some great attacking football as normal. It made it slightly more difficult to get the ball down and play as we like to but full credit to the boys for finding a way to win."

Tabor paid tribute to the support the team have enjoyed throughout the season with another 1,092 fans inside The Sportsfield on Saturday afternoon to witness another winning performance.

"The players seem to thrive on the bigger crowds as well as thriving on giving it back to the fans for the amazing support they’ve given all season. For us it seems the bigger the crowds and bigger the atmosphere the better in all honesty. I know it is something the players don’t take for granted and appreciate every single person coming out to support them," he added.

Engaging the local community is something Tabor has enjoyed seeing, himself being involved with the club for the best part of 20 years in various roles and hopes that it continues beyond this season. "Our focus this year has been unwavering since minute one. We set high expectations of ourselves as a team and the focus is solely on winning every game and sticking together as a group.

"I think this has rubbed off on the community and something all can relate to. The support from them and the town itself has been a fantastic bonus, giving back to those who come out in their own time to cheer us on our way is an added motivation and helps us maintain that focus and stay humble."

Tabor added that with still more games to play this season, including of course the Buildbase FA Vase final, the excitement they’ve savoured so often this season doesn’t end yet.

"Everyone is buzzing and feeling confident about the upcoming games and of course the final game of the season at Wembley. The boys can’t wait to get back out on the pitch and go again, it’s what they know and what they love," he said.