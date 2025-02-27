Take our medicine and move on: Worthing boss reflects on up-and-down week in National South title race

One step forward – then one back. Worthing took three points out of six in another up-and-down week in their bid for the National South title.

Salisbury were beaten 3-2 in Saturday’s home game, but Farnborough were the Woodside winners on Tuesday as Chris Agutter’s team stayed four points behind leaders Dorking.

It was a typical week in an impossible-to-call promotion race but Agutter was gutted at the midweek defeat. Agutter said: “It was very frustrating. We started the game from a defensive perspective almost as good as an under-12 team – the way we defended our box and dealt with Farnborough’s direct approach was really poor.

Chris Agutter with the fans after Saturday's win over Salisbury - picture by Kyle Hemsley

"We gave ourselves too much of a mountain to climb. We created chances but our work in both boxes wasn’t too clever.

"We got dragged a little bit into what was a disjointed, ugly game, but fair play to Farnborough – they’ve taken six points off us. They’ve done us twice.

"We need to be miles better at dealing with that approach – which we have been, to be fair. We weren’t able to impress our game on to Farnborough consistenly enough.

Worthing try to get things moving against Farnborough, but lost 2-1 - picture by Kyle Hemsley

"It was a great finish from Mo (Faal) for the equaliser but the rest of our work in and around the 18-yard box certainly didn’t match the standards of the first goal.”

Fans criticised Farnborough’s time-wasting and Agutter said the ball was in play for just over 22 minutes in the second half, yet only three minutes were added on. But he said if that was how teams tried to beat Worthing, it was up to them to overcome it.

"We need to take our medicine and move on. There are plenty of twists and turns to come,” Agutter said.

On Saturday, the Rebels were also behind for a long time, with Salisbury 1-0 up, but three goals in eight minutes turned it into a 3-2 win, with Joe Cook and sub Liam Nash (2) the goal heroes.

He said: “We could have been 4-1 or 5-1 up at half-time. We were very good but didn’t test their keeper enough.”

It’s another tricky one on Saturday – at Chelmsford. Talisman Nicky Wheeler is injured but Danny Cashman could return after a rest.