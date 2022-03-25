Talented QPR defender rejoins Eastbourne Borough

Eastbourne Borough have brought QPR defender Kai Woollard-Innocent back to Priory Lane for the exciting end to the National South season.

The talented young QPR defender spent the 2020-21 season on loan with the Sports, making a superb contribution, and he rejoins the Sports from today until the end of the current season.

Manager Danny Bloor said: "We thank all the staff at Loftus Road for their co-operation once again. As Borough fans know, Kai is an excellent footballer and also a terrific young man. He will give us a valuable extra option as we enter the the finishing straight of 2021-22."

Borough are in the play-off places with eight games to go and host Bath City tomorrow.

Kai Woollard-Innocent is back in a Sports shirt / Picture: Andy Pelling

