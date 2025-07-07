The event took place at Hazelwick School and it continues to grow from strength to strength.

Four teams participated in this year’s tournament:

• Crawley Ceylon FC

• BOC FC

• ADIOS FC

• Crawley Tamil Sports FC

It was another fantastic tournament, filled with talent, team spirit, and vibrant community energy.

After a thrilling final between Adios FC and Ceylon FC, the match was decided by a tense penalty shootout with Adios FC securing the 2025 title. The day was made even more memorable by the lively atmosphere and delicious food enjoyed by all.

Despite some challenging weather, the enthusiasm remained high, and the event concluded on a positive note.

