An exciting community football event was held at Hazelwick School, organised by the Tamil School Sports Club under the Tamil Learning Centre Crawleyplaceholder image
An exciting community football event was held at Hazelwick School, organised by the Tamil School Sports Club under the Tamil Learning Centre Crawley

Tamil Learning Centre Crawley holds fourth annual football tournament - picture gallery

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 7th Jul 2025, 13:01 BST
The fourth annual Tamil Learning Centre Crawley Football Tournament took on Saturday, July 5.

The event took place at Hazelwick School and it continues to grow from strength to strength.

Four teams participated in this year’s tournament:

• Crawley Ceylon FC

• BOC FC

• ADIOS FC

• Crawley Tamil Sports FC

It was another fantastic tournament, filled with talent, team spirit, and vibrant community energy.

After a thrilling final between Adios FC and Ceylon FC, the match was decided by a tense penalty shootout with Adios FC securing the 2025 title. The day was made even more memorable by the lively atmosphere and delicious food enjoyed by all.

Despite some challenging weather, the enthusiasm remained high, and the event concluded on a positive note.

An exciting community football event was held at Hazelwick School, organised by the Tamil School Sports Club under the Tamil Learning Centre Crawley

1. Tamil Learning Centre football tournament : Tamil Learning Centre football tournament

An exciting community football event was held at Hazelwick School, organised by the Tamil School Sports Club under the Tamil Learning Centre Crawley Photo: Tamil Learning Centre Crawley

An exciting community football event was held at Hazelwick School, organised by the Tamil School Sports Club under the Tamil Learning Centre Crawley

2. Tamil Learning Centre football tournament : Tamil Learning Centre football tournament

An exciting community football event was held at Hazelwick School, organised by the Tamil School Sports Club under the Tamil Learning Centre Crawley Photo: Tamil Learning Centre Crawley

An exciting community football event was held at Hazelwick School, organised by the Tamil School Sports Club under the Tamil Learning Centre Crawley

3. Tamil Learning Centre football tournament : Tamil Learning Centre football tournament

An exciting community football event was held at Hazelwick School, organised by the Tamil School Sports Club under the Tamil Learning Centre Crawley Photo: Tamil Learning Centre Crawley

An exciting community football event was held at Hazelwick School, organised by the Tamil School Sports Club under the Tamil Learning Centre Crawley

4. Tamil Learning Centre football tournament : Tamil Learning Centre football tournament

An exciting community football event was held at Hazelwick School, organised by the Tamil School Sports Club under the Tamil Learning Centre Crawley Photo: Tamil Learning Centre Crawley

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice