TD Shipley continue 100% start as champions Rustington are beaten

By Kevin Gargini
Contributor
Published 24th Aug 2025, 08:53 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 10:01 BST
TD Shipley beat Rustington 1-0 in their latest SCFL Division 2 clash.

Rustington have had a difficult start to the season, with only one point from two games in the Division 2. After a miraculous double winning season in the 24/25 campaign, in which they recorded 22 wins in 24 games, they now face the reality of being the team to beat.

The Dragons had worked hard throughout pre-season and on the hard, dusty surface pulled off a great home victory, making it six points from two games.

The match was fast paced and edgy – and it seems both teams fancy a run at the title in the new larger 15-team league this year.

Rustington attack against TD Shipleyplaceholder image
Rustington attack against TD Shipley

Chances were few and far between but it was the hosts who were working the wings well.

In the 34th minute, a ball was played in from the right; headed out by a defender, it came to the brilliant Kyle Johnson who smashed the ball goalwards. A Rustington defender lunged in front of the shot which deflected the ball into the goal. The net bulged and Johnson was lost in the middle of a red-coloured bundle, 1-0 to the Dragons.

In the second half, Scott Howe brought on some fresh legs to tighten up the midfield and hold on to the lead.

The former Horsham YM legend, Ashley Dugdale, came on to make his debut, surely one of the signings of the season, and magical winger Sayif Ahmed also came on, a classy player with great vision.

Rustington pushed hard to try to get the equaliser, but the Dragons defence held firm.

MoM was hard-working goalscorer Johnson.

