TD Shipley fly high in the cup
On a lovely crisp October afternoon, the second round tie pitted the Dragons against Cowfold, who are a division below them.
However, Shipley are currently bottom and Cowfold are second in their league. On form, the home team could have caused problems – but the Dragons were far superior.
The first half was a close affair but it was during the second half that the away team showed their class and determination.
The pitch played well and the passes were precise as they penetrated down the wings. The goals came from Mark Cave, Mario Merola, Alfie Edwards and Gary Pritchard (2).
It was a well deserved victory with the Dragons sailing through to the next round. Next up for Cowfold is a home match against Wisborough Green. TD Shipley have a tough game away to table topping Watersfield.