TD Shipley fly high in the cup

By Kev Gargini
Contributor
Published 25th Oct 2025, 21:18 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 10:11 GMT
The Dragons press Cowfold in the cup tie
It finished Cowfold FC 1 TD Shipley Reserves 5 in a Malcolm Simmonds Memorial Cup game played on the beautifully kept Cowfold Playing Field.

On a lovely crisp October afternoon, the second round tie pitted the Dragons against Cowfold, who are a division below them.

However, Shipley are currently bottom and Cowfold are second in their league. On form, the home team could have caused problems – but the Dragons were far superior.

The first half was a close affair but it was during the second half that the away team showed their class and determination.

A flying volley for the Dragons

The pitch played well and the passes were precise as they penetrated down the wings. The goals came from Mark Cave, Mario Merola, Alfie Edwards and Gary Pritchard (2).

It was a well deserved victory with the Dragons sailing through to the next round. Next up for Cowfold is a home match against Wisborough Green. TD Shipley have a tough game away to table topping Watersfield.

