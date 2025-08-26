TD Shipley beat Upper Beeding 2-1 – and are top of Division 2 of the SCFL.

Upper Beeding came into the match after two league defeats and were playing their third away game in a row. Fixtures have been kinder for the Dragons, who have now won three home league games out of three.

The game kicked off on a beautiful bank holiday at 11am. The occasion brought out around 70 fans and the level of desire never disappoints at Dragons Green.

The first goal came after a cross into the away team’s box, they failed to clear the danger. A Dragons striker attempted to shoot, however, a defender got there first and hit the ball into his own net, 1-0 to the Dragons after 10 minutes.

Dragons attack a corner

The away team remained positive and equalised just a few minutes later. Upper Beeding attacked through the middle and the powerful Oliver Finney took control and smashed the ball past Mark Fox to make it 1-1.

After half-time the Dragons made a couple of substitutions, one being the classy Sayif Ahmed. On the 60th minute, Sayif dribbled it down the right wing and crossed it into the box, the ball ricocheted back to Sayif who buried the ball into the back of the net, 2-1.

Both teams worked hard on the bouncy, sun scorched pitch, however, no further goals were scored. Next up for the Dragons is another home fixture against Chichester City B.