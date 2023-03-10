Peacehaven and Telscombe FC will take centre stage on Saturday when they carry Sussex hopes of glory into the quarter-finals of the FA Vase.

They Tye are two wins from Wembley – but face a tough task to reach the semis with fancied Wiltshire side Corsham Town their visitors for a last-eight tie set to be played in front of a huge crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But we wanted to find out a little more about the members of the squad who are going for glory – so first team coach Mike Baker has given us the lowdown on each player. Whether some of them will agree with his assessment is another matter…

The Tye squad have enjoyed their FA Vase victories - but would love at least two more...

Nathan Stroomberg - They say keepers are crazy, this chap is something else. On his day one of the best keepers in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Barclay - Captain, Leader, Legend, they are his words. A great young captain, who has a big future at the club.

Drew Matthews - A modern day centre half who has enjoyed a few holidays this season. Great vision with the ball and tough tackling without it.

Eman Osei-Asomah - Mr Versatile, wherever you play him he will give you a 7/10. Been outstanding this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Pollard - Fitted right in since his arrival. Tall, strong and vocal, another leader on the field.

Cam Wiltshire - The golden boy of Peacehaven. Comfortably technically the best player in our league, shame about his choice of clothing.

Tegan Freeman - A top young player who has come on massively this season, great range of passing and covers a lot of ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Warwick - No surprises he has fitted in well since his arrival. Adds vital experience to the squad and fights for every single ball with great quality on it.

Callum Edwards - Keeping the legendary Edwards name going at the club. On his day he is unplayable and already has a couple of contenders for goal of the season.

Max Hollobone - Magic man, only scores worldies. A very talented individual who can do anything with a football.

Jack Pettett - Pace and power with an eye for goal. When he gets going he is like a sports car, maybe if we win he might make it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Deen - Technical ability is second to none and has a FA Vase hat-trick to his name this season. Great for the young lads at the club.

Michael Lloyd - This guy could dribble his way out of a minefield unscathed. Probably the most loved man in the changing room.

Curt Ford - King Ford lives on! A true Peacehaven legend who has seen it all during his time at the club. His role in the side this year has been vital and is loved by all at the club.

Callum Hart – You won't see many better natural goalscorers at this level, he only needs a half chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Welch - Mr Worldwide. Work commitments have stopped him playing as much as he and we would like but every time he comes in he plays with his heart on his sleeve. His shifts at full back both at Holyport and Egham summarise what he is about.

Jake LeGrange - Back after a short spell away. Loves a moan but is a good full-back. Great delivery and from wide and even chipped in with a goal this season!

Scott Marshall - What this guy brings to the changing room is unmatched, something you can't buy. Still got it in his legs and if you're stuck with him he'll tell you about all the clubs he has played for.

Henry Blackmore & Harry Docherty - Both picked up season-ending injuries but have been vital in this FA Vase run at either side of defence. Still ever present at games now and try to give what they can to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We thank Mike Baker for his squad profiles (and hope no-one sues him as a result) and everyone at Sussexworld.co.uk wishes Peacehaven & Telscombe the best of Sussex luck this weekend.