Joe demonstrated the finished project to Liam Kelly, Jack Roles, Danilo Orsi and Jeremy Kelly before posing for photos with the Crawley footballers. (Credit: Crawley Town)

Crawley’s Joe Bryant made headlines at the age of 12, in 2020, when he rebuilt the stadium's of Germany's top two divisions including Cologne, Monchengladbach, Schalke, Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen, Mainz, Leverkusen, Augsburg, Freiburg, Stuttgart, Nuremberg and Bochum.

His incredible models earned him a host of invites from the clubs.

The youngster was commissioned by the team at Brick Borrow – sponsors of Crawley Town – to rebuild his local team’s stadium.

“Have you ever wondered what the Broadfield Stadium would look like if it was made out of LEGO?” the League Two club wrote on social media.

"With the help of Joe Bryant and Brick Borrow, we made it happen! Check out Joe's incredibly detailed build of our home in this video. This is so cool!”

Known as AwayDayJoe on X (formerly Twitter), Joe is ‘on a mission to build every Bundesliga stadium in Lego’. He has been featured on BBC Breakfast.

Meg, from Brick Borrow, said: “We commissioned our young creator, Joe Bryant, to create the Broadfield Stadium. It’s absolutely crazy. The detail is amazing.

"It’s not just what you see on top, there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s a masterpiece, it’s amazing.”

In the video, Joe explained that he lives close to the stadium so has a good knowledge of the finer details.

He said: “That helps me a lot compared with some of the German clubs that I have built. I came down and took some pictures of the stadium.

"From there, I worked on the details. The inside was correct with all the terraces and railings and the stickers around the outside helped to add more detail, such as the club badge.

"Even some of the smaller details like the bins outside and the car park spaces.

"It took about three months to build. There’s about 5,000 pieces in this. The red roof took me a few attempts to get it right – I got stressed out about the angles.”

Roles said: “Most Lego stadiums only focus on the pitch and the stands. You’ve thought outside the box and included stuff outside the stadium which I think is incredible.”

Judging by the replies underneath Crawley Town’s video, fans are in awe of the Lego stadium.

"I want to buy this!” exclaimed one supporter of the Reds. “Please either make this set or give me the piece list and some sort of instructions.”

Some other comments read:

– “Really hope this gets put on display at the ground for fans to see it and appreciate the details!”

– “As a Crawley and Lego fan.... I need this.”

– “What a clever young man. This could be a huge business.”

– "This is amazing....when can we buy the set?”