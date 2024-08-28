Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ten-goal bank holiday weekend has underlined a flying start to the season for Hassocks.

Alex Fair, Will Berry, Josh Mundy, debutant Cavan Chedzey and Ruari Farrell (2) all scored as the Robins eased past Storrington in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

Then Morgan Vale (2), Jamie Wilkes and Fair were the scorers as James Westlake’s tram kept up their unbeaten SCFL premier division start with a 4-1 win at home to Crawley Down Gatwick on Monday.

It leaves Hassocks – who reached the play-offs last year – fourth in the early table, with an FA Cup loss to Haywards Heath their only setback so far.

Robins boss James Westlake | Picture: Hassocks FC

Westlake told us: “It has been a really positive start to the season and as a management team we are pleased.

"The group feel like we haven't played our best football yet and there is plenty more – so to get results we have feeling that way is a positive.”

Westlake said he was ‘really pleased’ to keep the core of last season’s squad together: "This was really important to us as the team built a foundation and set a standard.

"We are hoping to build on that success with the addition of experience and quality in key positions.”

Saturday’s Vase win has set up a trip to Horley Town in the second qualifying round on September 21.

"It was a pleasing win in the end,” Westlake said.

"Storrington started the game well but our quality showed through the longer the game went on.

"It was great to give Cavan Chedzey and Oscar Kemp their debuts and both deserved their opportunities. We’re looking forward to a tough test away at Horley in the next round.

Monday’s league win – in which the Robins were 3-0 up inside the first 15 minutes – was another positive. But Westlake is not setting any big targets.

"It's very early on in the season and we just taking every game as it comes,” he said.

"Building momentum is important and we want to make sure the group continue to gel.”

Hassocks host another form side, Petersfield, in the league on Saturday.