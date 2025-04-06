Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh off the back of a gritty 1-0 away win at Erith Town on Tuesday night, Three Bridges returned to Jubilee Field on Saturday, greeted by sunshine, a breeze – and a script that looked more comedy sketch than football match at times.

They ended up drawing 1-1 with Ashford United in the Isthmian South East division in front of 157 – a result that leaves them eight points off the play-off places with only four matches to play.

Things got off to a flying start when Louis Collins saw his first-minute effort deflected just wide. From there, it was chaos of the highest order.

Poor Will Tillman, between the sticks for Bridges, spent the next eight minutes playing a high-stakes game of dodgems with Ashford’s front line. Six collisions in eight minutes – you'd have forgiven him for checking if he was still in a football match or the middle of a pinball machine. Somehow, miraculously, the score remained goalless.

Reece Hallard in control - picture by Dave Burt Photography

Kevin Rivera then provided a spark of magic, dancing through defenders on a solo run that had fans on their feet... right until he forgot to shoot. Sadly, that was his final act, as injury forced him off not long after.

Ashford finally made their dominance count in the 25th minute with a slick move that ended in Kane Penn tapping home from close range, courtesy of a peach of a ball across the box from Collins. When the half-time whistle finally came, the home side could count themselves lucky to be only one goal behind – and probably a little breathless.

After the break, Bridges were gifted a golden opportunity on a silver platter in the 50th minute, when a woeful Ashford back pass found its way to Noel Leighton. One-on-one with the keeper, he unfortunately opted for a gentle pass into Pitterson’s grateful arms.

Still, Bridges began to find their rhythm, with Hayden Velvick playing conductor to the midfield orchestra. But then came a sour note when Leighton picked up a second yellow for a clumsy challenge and was sent off in the 63rd minute.

Noel Fisher battling for the ball - picture: Dave Burt Photography

But instead of folding, Bridges lit up. Just five minutes later, Josh Hallard’s teasing cross found Noel Fisher, whose volley turned into a perfect assist for Velvick, who nodded home to level the scores. Ten-man Bridges weren’t done yet.

With tails up and Ashford rattled, Velvick nearly doubled his tally just two minutes later, but Pitterson continued his second-half heroics. Fisher followed up with another effort shortly after, but the visiting keeper again proved unbeatable.

Ashford reminded everyone they were still a threat when Gary Lockyer forced Tillman into a superb save with a bullet header. Then, in the 84th minute, Velvick broke free again, but his angled shot was once more stopped by the Ashford goalkeeper.

In the dying minutes, Reece Hallard provided a final spark, slaloming past what felt like the entire Ashford team in stoppage time. Just as he pulled the trigger, a desperate defender flew in to block what could have been a goal-of-the-season contender.

Manager, Jamie Crellin, points the way - picture by Dave Burt Photography

The final whistle blew at 1-1 – a fair score, perhaps, but Bridges might feel they’d done enough (especially in the second half) to take all three points. A red card, a resurrection, and a rousing finish – just another Saturday at Jubilee Field.

Next stop: Kent, where Bridges will try to knock league leaders Ramsgate off their perch.

Bridges Man of the Match, as chosen by matchball sponsor Chris Irving from Curve Accountancy: Hayden Velvick.

Three Bridges FC: Will Tillman, Dan Ferreria (83' Billy Irving), Harvey Woollard (C), Josh Hallard, Noel Leighton, Kevin Rivera ( 20' Shay Matthews), Reece Hallard, Hayden Neathey, Ben Holden, Hayden Velvick, Noel Fisher. Unused Substitutes: George Falzon, Harley Byrne, Charlie Bradly