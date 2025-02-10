A last-minute Archie Warmington goal clinched a vital three points for ten-man Little Common as they overcame Wick 1-0 in the SCFL premier division on Saturday.

The Commoners travelled west with a depleted squad with goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell once again missing through illness and Liam Ridgers and Reuben Martin both injured.

Tommy Sceal deputised between the sticks and 16-year-old Kieran Ludlow made his first league start since the opening weekend of the season for bottom-placed Common.

On a tricky surface, it was a fairly even opening to game but it was the hosts who came closest to scoring when David Crouch got behind the Common defence but saw his effort hit the underside of the bar before being cleared to safety.

What looked to be a pivotal moment of the match occurred in the 28th minute when Sceal came to clear a through ball but took down Crouch and was subsequently shown a red card. Common player-manager Russell Eldridge took over the gloves and comfortably saved the resultant free kick.

Wick enjoyed a spell of possession but failed to test Eldridge and Common soon engineered some chances of their own, Sam Ellis seeing a goal bound effort palmed away before Logan Copley dragged an effort wide when well placed.

With the pitch deteriorating the second half was never going to be a classic but surprisingly the home side rarely troubled Common’s stand-in keeper – with their best effort being fired straight at him.

Common looked dangerous as they broke forward at pace but failed to find a final pass and the match appeared to be drifting for a stalemate.

As the clocked reached the 90th minute a Paul Feakins free kick was initially cleared before a delivery to the edge of the box found Warmington who struck the sweetest of volleys to leave the home keeper motionless as the ball nestled into the top corner.

Common saw out the five minutes of injury time to collect a priceless three points and edge them ever closer to safety.