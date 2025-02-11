Selsey were held to a 1-1 SCFL Division 1 draw when they hosted Reigate Priory on a damp, cold afternoon on a pitch most teams would love to play on week in, week out.

Groundsman Paul Lee works wonders on during the week and the fact the game was on when a number in West Sussex were off shows how much good work he does.

The Blues couldn't capalise on the previous week's win but after going down to 10 men for the last 25 minutes they dug in and defended well as a team to keep the score at 1-1.

Their goal came from Joe Boschi after a good build-up and a.tidy finish.

Selsey in action against Pagham earlier in the season - picture by Tommy McMillan

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “We could have maybe added to the score but Max Davies’ strike was blocked on the line by a defender. Reigate did cause us some problems on the break and they did equalise just before half-time.

“The second.half was very similar to.the first until we were reduced to 10 men when Harry Spicer got dismissed for a challenge on a Reigate forward, although seconds before this the visiting team should have been reduced to 10 men themselves after a reckless challenge on James Henton by a player already booked minutes earlier.

"After the dismissal the lads really dug in and defended well and limited the away side.to very little, which is great credit to them. A few months ago we would have lost the gane but the group is developing slowly and we are very much a team that works.for each other.

"The only disappointment from our point of.view is that we weren't clinical enough in front of goal. This is something we will be working hard on in training this week to try to add that little bit more ruthlessness to our game.”

On Saturday, Selsey travel to Billingshurst.

In the SCFL premier, Pagham lost 4-2 at Bexhill United.