Games against the likes of Birmingham City, Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town are sure to bring plenty more sell-out crowds to town.

More than 5.3m fans watched League One football last season, while the Reds achieved miracles last season of average of less than 3,500 fans.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Wrexham, Exeter City, Lincoln City, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

1 . Birmingham City 21,180Photo: Cameron Smith

2 . Bolton Wanderers 21,022Photo: Getty Images

3 . Huddersfield Town 19,418Photo: Ashley Allen