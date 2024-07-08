Crawley Town achieved miracles last season on average crowds of less than 3,500.Crawley Town achieved miracles last season on average crowds of less than 3,500.
The average attendance of EVERY League One side from last season and how Crawley Town compares to Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Stevenage and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Jul 2024, 07:23 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 07:29 BST
Crawley can look forward to some great games this season against the big clubs of League One.

Games against the likes of Birmingham City, Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town are sure to bring plenty more sell-out crowds to town.

More than 5.3m fans watched League One football last season, while the Reds achieved miracles last season of average of less than 3,500 fans.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Wrexham, Exeter City, Lincoln City, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

You can get more Reds news, here.

21,180

1. Birmingham City

21,180Photo: Cameron Smith

21,022

2. Bolton Wanderers

21,022Photo: Getty Images

19,418

3. Huddersfield Town

19,418Photo: Ashley Allen

13,481

4. Charlton Athletic

13,481Photo: Pete Norton

