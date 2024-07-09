Wigan Athletic has the biggest away capacity in League One.Wigan Athletic has the biggest away capacity in League One.
The away allocations that Crawley Town fans are likely to receive during the League One season, including Reading, Lincoln City, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Jul 2024, 11:03 BST
There are some cracking grounds in League One once again next season, grounds that wouldn’t be out of place in the Premier League.

Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town bring more big stadiums to the league, joining the likes of Charlton, Bolton and Wigan in having hosted top flight football.

It all means that Crawley Town fans can look forward to some big ticket allocations for away games this season.

Here we look at the allocations the Reds can expect to be given around the league.

Let us know which are your favourite grounds to visit around the league and why via our social media channels.

4,800

1. DW Stadium (Wigan Athletic)

4,800Photo: Matt McNulty

4,300

2. Select Car Leasing Stadium (Reading)

4,300Photo: Alex Burstow

4,000

3. Huddersfield Town

4,000Photo: Getty Images

3,000

4. Birmingham City

3,000Photo: Getty Images

