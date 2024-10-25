The Bears beat the Boars in five goal thriller

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Broadbridge Heath U23 3-2 Roffey FC U23

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night under the lights at High Wood Hill Sports Ground, a five goal thriller took place between two impressive teams.

On a surprising mild day, Broadbridge Heath took the spoils and are now up to fifth in the SCFL Division North, with three games in hand on the leaders Horley Town FC who only managed a draw last night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like most derby’s this was played at a ferocious pace with both teams desperate for the bragging rights. The game kicked off with both teams believing they could win, and the away took the lead. First to strike was Mason Saunders who kept his cool and scored a great penalty to put the Boars one up.

Tell us your team news.

The pacey Josh Barlow scored an equaliser after just 10 minutes to put this evenly contested match level. The Bears this time took the lead through a great move in which the gifted Eugene Moteane scored after 35 minutes.

After halftime both teams were going for it, but after some pressure from the away side, Titu Mendy scored to make it 2-2. The skilful young Mendy joins a huge number of Mendy’s making their name in football.

With minutes to go the home sides strength in quality shone through and the fantastic Harry Kent scored the winner on the 88th minute. The Bears beat the Boars 3-2.

Tonight Roffey FC (1st) take on Varndeanians at the Theatre of Trees on a ground hopping special event.