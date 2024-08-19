The Bears roar in the FA Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham YMCA 1, 3 Broadbridge HeathFA Cup Preliminary Round

Kevin Gargini writes, both teams came into this local derby on the back of defeats. The away side took a heavy loss to Sittingbourne in the Isthmian SE league and YM lost to Pagham. The Bears won the last encounter with YM back in March 2023, 1-0.

YM started the game well, they passed their way around the bears and kept possession. A few half chances were created but nothing to concern the young Leo Anderson. Luke Harrison was impressive, extremely comfortable on the ball and had the vision to switch the play.

As the game went on, the away team became more involved and began to pressure YM’s defence. It wasn’t until the 35th minute when the bears unveiled their weapon, captain and ex YM player, Kyle Sims. His throw-ins were similar to Blofeld's volcano rocket launcher in the Bond movie, “You only Live Twice”. The throw was nodded on to the unmarked Ben Aubrey, who redirected the ball past Sullivan via a header.

Broadbridge Heath kept up the pressure and YM were lucky to make it to half time just one goal down.

The bears started the second half well and just as YM were building a fight back, the bears put in a through ball to Mason Doughty and his quality finish put the away team 2-0 up on 52 minutes.

YM could have thrown in the towel, but their heads never dropped and they continued their brilliant passing game. Callum Jeal and Mitch Clark were fighting for every inch in a war without weapons.

The moment of fortune for YM came on the 57th minute when the skilful Luke Roberts was taken down in the box for the calm and deadly Dean Lovegrove to score from the spot.

All to play for and the bumper home crowd were willing YM to grab the equaliser. Unfortunately, it never arrived. If YM were guilty of anything, it was not creating clear opportunities.

Josh Neathey hit the post with a free kick but it was Blofeld’s rocket throw which ended all hope for YM. Sims’ launched another grenade into the box, a collision occurred and the referee pointed to the spot on the 79th minute.

Oli Leslie stepped forward and sent the keeper the wrong way to put the bears 3-1 up. It was too much for the home team against the team a league above.

After the match gaffer Dean Carden said: “There were some soft decisions against us but overall Broadbridge Heath deserved their win. I saw many positives for us during the game."

A great game and turnout at the Herbert Direct Stadium on National Nonprofit day, it was fantastic to see so many volunteers.