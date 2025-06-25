'The best player in the world' leaves Crawley Town to pursue opportunities in the US

Jeremy Kelly has left Crawley Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Midfielder Jeremy Kelly has left Crawley Town to pursue opportunities closer to his home in the United States of America.

The 27-year-old first joined the Reds in January 2024, and despite never playing a game in the English football pyramid before, quickly became one of the first names on Scott Lindsey’s teamsheet.

Impressing with his lightning feet and raw and natural ability, Kelly became a fan favourite at the Broadfield Stadium and earned the same recognition from his teammates and coaching staff.

At the end of the 2023/24 season, Kelly started at Wembley Stadium as the Reds secured promotion to League One for the second time in the club’s history. In the summer, he re-signed for the club and went on to make 65 appearances for Crawley during his time in RH11. When Lindsey returned as manager in March, he famously called Kelly ‘the best player in the world’ when reunited with the midfielder.

Last season, he won the Crawley Observer Player of the Season.

Following Crawley’s relegation to League Two this season, Jeremy was offered a new contract to further extend his time at the Broadfield Stadium, but has chosen to explore options closer to home.

The club said: “While this is naturally disappointing, the club holds no animosity towards Jeremy and would like to place on record their thanks for his unwavering dedication and fantastic work ethic during his time with the club.

“Jeremy will be sorely missed by everyone at the club, and we would all like to wish him and his family all the best for the future.”