Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town bring more big stadiums to the league, joining the likes of Charlton, Bolton and Wigan in having hosted top flight football.

League One currently features seven clubs with 20,000 plus capacities. Of course capacity doesn’t guarantee success but it certainly shows the scale of Crawley’s task ahead next season

But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds. Here we rank each stadium from biggest to smallest.

1 . Birmingham City 29,409Photo: Getty Images

2 . The University of Bolton Stadium (Bolton Wanderers) 28,723Photo: Jan Kruger

3 . The Valley (Charlton Athletic) 27,111Photo: Alex Pantling