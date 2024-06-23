Crawley Town's Broadfield Stadium has a capacity on 6,134.Crawley Town's Broadfield Stadium has a capacity on 6,134.
The biggest stadiums in League One - How Crawley's Broadfield Stadium compares to Burton Albion, Stevenage, Exeter City, Shrewsbury Town and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 10:30 BST
There are some cracking grounds in League One once again next season, grounds that wouldn’t be out of place in the Premier League.

Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town bring more big stadiums to the league, joining the likes of Charlton, Bolton and Wigan in having hosted top flight football.

League One currently features seven clubs with 20,000 plus capacities. Of course capacity doesn’t guarantee success but it certainly shows the scale of Crawley’s task ahead next season

But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds. Here we rank each stadium from biggest to smallest.

Let us know which are your favourite grounds to visit around the league and why via our social media channels.

29,409

1. Birmingham City

29,409Photo: Getty Images

28,723

2. The University of Bolton Stadium (Bolton Wanderers)

28,723Photo: Jan Kruger

27,111

3. The Valley (Charlton Athletic)

27,111Photo: Alex Pantling

25,138

4. DW Stadium (Wigan Athletic)

25,138Photo: Matt McNulty

