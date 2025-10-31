When it comes to Crawley Town fans’ support for the club, it’s not jut the big issues – the stadium, the long-term future – that concern them. It’s the day-to-day stuff too.

That came across very strongly when owner Raphael Khalili and CEO Tom Allman answered supporters’ questions in a club video last week – and it is clear that the minor issues that affect fans’ enjoyment at games and pleasure at following the club are very much in the focus of the club’s bosses.

While Khalili answered questions largely about his arrival at the club, his relationship with Scott Lindsey and the club’s future on and off the field, Allman – who was promoted to the CEO role after KB Sports and Leisure took over – dealt with queries about more bread-and-butter stuff.

Answering fans’ questions put to him by the club’s Sam Gadsdon week, Allman – who has been at the club nearly a decade – was asked about one of the successes off the field, the expansion of the club shop.

Fans raised issues about a number of elements of the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Fans have said that the bigger area looks fantastic but have asked if there will be a bigger range of merchandise for sale.

Allman said: “We’ve placed an order with our partners, Errea, for a Christmas restock. That should be here in the coming weeks. With regards to increasing the range, the shop’s been well received. That’s translated financially as well, which is always good.

“It’s great for people to come in and say it looks good, but those have been reflected in sales as well, which is really pleasing. And I think similar to what Raph said, in terms of it being a transitional year, I think that was another one actually for the shop, whereby we’ve long said that the area we had for the shop wasn’t big enough, but actually would a bigger area translate into sales?

“Obviously, now we’ve seen we have, it means we can go to that next step, start exploring ranges a bit more. You (Sam) and I were out in Italy designing next year’s range and a really interesting way to look at it from Errea was that they’re more going down the leisurewear route, in addition to that technical side of things.

CEO Tom Allman

“It’s something we’re definitely looking at. We’re all similar to the fans and it would be great to be able to have nine million different polo shirts in the shop and nine million different hoodies.

"We’ve still got to be careful about what we do and don’t stock because obviously we don’t want to be sat on loads of boxes at the end of the season. But it’s something we’re exploring a bit more.”

Alnother question was about keeping the club shop open after games, as at the moment, the shop closes at kick-off.

Allman said: “It’s one of those one we can look at, for sure. It’s a demand-led process, I suppose, with closing the shop at kick-off. But I think if there’s a demand and if fans want to be able to come and browse after the game, it’s certainly something we can look at and look at trialling in the coming games.”

A few fans asked about a broken lock on a toilet door in the west stand, and jokingly Allman said “Pleased to announce that the person who sent that question in will be able to enjoy a lockable door!

“I think, jokes aside, while we have a great maintenance and repairs team here, and obviously the stewards who are around on match day, they log any repairs or any maintenance issues, if there are things that need repairing that fans maybe think we’ve missed, send them in. We try to be over all bases, but some things slip through the net.

"Fans will be pleased to know we’re looking at the hand dryers and all the toilets. There’ll be news coming there over the coming weeks and months. So, another tongue-in-cheek, but another improvement there. But if there are things that fans notice, feel free to send them in because we try to cover it all, but I’m pretty sure there might be some things we miss.”

Some fans seem find it difficult to get a response from the club from the website’s ‘contact us’ form.

Allman said: “We do have a few customer services emails. I’m linked to two of those. So, we’ve got [email protected] – we’ve also got [email protected] and I have access to both.

"Granted, from this question, it sounds like we maybe need to publicise those a bit more, which is noted. Similar to my last answer, we try to be across as much as we can, but rest assured, myself as the chief executive, I’m on that inbox. So, I see those coming in. And fair point, maybe we need to publicise those a bit more.”

Also asked about was the possibility of a fans’ forum – and it is something that is in the pipeline.

Allman said “I’ve been here for a while. I obviously appreciate the want from the fans for that face-to-face contact, and as Raph said, we’ll be organising that in the coming weeks and months.

“One thing on communication, a big thing I’ve learned is that communication comes from accessibility. There’s a great group of staff here, as Raph mentioned, pop into the ticket office, pop into the club shop. If you’ve got an issue with something, if you’ve got a question with something, whether it’s myself, whether it’s Sam, Katie in the ticket office, we’re all here and we’re all here on behalf of the club.

“So, if there’s issues people have, if people want to come in and have a cup of tea, cup of coffee, obviously I can’t speak on his behalf as well, but I know Scott operates under the same pretence as well.

"So we’re all here for the club. You (Sam) and I are home and away. Obviously, Raph does his fair share of games as well. So if people have got questions, come and ask us. Give us a message online. We’re here and we’re accessible. But that in-person fans’ forum is coming, rest assured.”