The transfer activity and changes in divisions have resulted in big changes to squad values around League One.

But which squads are currently worth the most?

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, running from lowest to highest value. (Figures provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Let us know your thoughts via our social media channels.

Get the latest Cobblers news here.

1 . Crawley Town £2.23mPhoto: Paul Harding

2 . Northampton Town £2.82mPhoto: Pete Norton

3 . Shrewsbury Town £2.99mPhoto: Pete Norton