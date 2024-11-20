The day Roberto Carlos came to Lewes FC's Dripping Pan - and (of course) converted a free kick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes hosted the inaugural edition of StriveAid, a charity football match featuring Roberto Carlos, Gilberto Silva and several other ex-professional players, on a star-studded Sunday at The Dripping Pan.

Taking a glance around Lewes’ 3,000-capacity ground, often ranked amongst the most charismatic in non-league football, regular Rooks fans would have been shocked as StriveAid came to town.

Young children and teenagers mobbed their influencer heroes throughout the match, circling the pitch's perimeter and begging for selfies aplenty.

For the slightly older fans, the sight of Carlos whipping in a free kick, Jens Lehmann executing a brilliant triple-save and Silva bossing the pitch for over an hour on a pitch where Craig Nelson and Nat Lawrence’s sides usually command things was bizarre.

The star captains lead out the sides | Picture: James Boyes

A capacity crowd and plenty of engagement from the ex-players and influencers ensured a raucous atmosphere throughout, even if the event was far more chaotic than a usual matchday at the Pan.

Origins of the event

The charity match was the brainchild of Steyning-based entrepreneur Tim Chase and ex-Brazil international Silva, who together founded Striver, a social media app that launched on Android devices earlier in 2024 but is currently unavailable on the Apple Store.

Chase and Silva have previously collaborated on an app called TruChallenge, which classed itself as “a new media channel with a difference [sic] dedicated to assisting brands and sports clubs to engage with fans in a way they have never experienced before.”

Jens Lehmann signs autographs | Picture: James Boyes

Striver is the natural successor to TruChallenge, and between Chase’s links with several football content creators and Silva’s contacts in the professional game, they were able to attract several famous faces to take part in StriveAid.

While the event was essentially a launch event for Striver, it also served as a charity fundraiser.

The chosen partner charity of 2024’s debut edition was the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a UK-based suicide prevention organisation.

It is not yet known how much money the event raised, but the near sell-out attendance was The Dripping Pan was a fantastic early sign.

All ages enjoyed a star-studded occasion | Picture: James Boyes

Story of the Match

On the pitch, there was a surprisingly large amount to praise.

With the teams drawn a day earlier, the squads travelled from their accommodation at the East Sussex National Hotel entrenched in their newfound colours.

Carlos led a side that included ex-Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann, former Aston Villa and Bulgaria midfielder Stiliyan Petrov, Republic of Ireland Women’s high performance coach Ivi Casagrande and YouTubers Danny Aarons and Kristen Hanby.

Silva’s side, meanwhile, contained the likes of ex-Arsenal striker Jérémie Aliadière, football freestyler Lirian Santos and YouTubers Futcrunch, JaackMaate, Thogden and John Nellis.

The match ended in a 5-3 win for Silva’s side after a competitive 90 minutes, with plenty of memorable goals and moments throughout.

Carlos stole the limelight early on, taking aim with a free kick 25 yards from goal and finding the net through the gloves of YouTuber Scouse GK, only to immediately substitute himself off and not feature again.

Under the guidance of fellow World Cup winner Silva, Team Gilberto then took charge of the contest, with goals from Aliadière, BigJohnGK and Lil Jr – one of the standout players of the contest – taking them into a 3-1 lead.

While Team Roberto got a goal back before half-time, their threat tailed off in the second half as BigJohnGK eventually sealed a hat-trick as Team Gilberto secured a 5-3 victory.

Age and fitness told for some players in the contest, but amidst the good-spirited fundraiser, there were some memorable performances from the rapid Lil Jr, skilful A-Star Barber, industrious Wrennico and tireless Stillryan.

Scale of impact

Principally, all parties involved in the match will hope that the message about fundraising for CALM came through loud and clear.

The extent of their success will soon become clear, but judging by the event’s attendance, there was a strong appetite for the fundraising aims and to see the big names involved.

It was certainly a coup for Lewes FC to serve as hosts.

With content creators of all varieties attending the event, The Dripping Pan captured a particular zeitgeist for at least two hours, with the success comparable to the impact Mumford & Sons’ 5-a-side competition had back in July 2013.

It is another chapter in Lewes’ unique relationship with the tabloid and broadcast media, following on the tail of the men’s side’s adventure in the Fenix Trophy, the construction of hospitality beach huts, the club’s renowned Equality FC project, their famous matchday posters, and the fan ownership scheme.

The hope from the club will be that the young fans who attended will continue to stick around, having caught a bug for The Dripping Pan.

The involvement of men’s goalkeeper Toby Bull – himself a hot social media property, with over 125,000 Instagram followers – on one management team, as well as Lawrence and women’s team players Lucy Connolly-Brame and Layla Proctor in the other dugout, should help this.

While a good number of fans made the most of their double-header ticket by turning up for Lewes FC Women’s 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon earlier in the day, the attendance at least trebled for StriveAid, so lessons about timing – given the large 150-minute gap between the two games – will be factored into similar future events.

Logistical matters like the bottleneck around the Rook Inn and the swarm of fans in non-standing areas will similarly have to be reviewed.

Nonetheless, Lewes and Striver organisers were very positive about the event and it would not be a surprise to see another edition return to Lewes.

Clearly, the event benefited all parties in terms of publicity, income and getting like minds to come together.

There may be events like it again in the future, but there will only be one night when Roberto Carlos scored a free kick at The Dripping Pan.

To say that alone, the entry price was worth it for all who attended.