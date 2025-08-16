The Dragons beat the Ferrets - TD Shipley edge past Rudgwick in their SCFL opener
Dragons Green was warm but surrounded by gloomy dark grey clouds.
After a number of pre-season matches the players came out in battle mode. Both teams created opportunities but it was the away team who scored first. The Ferrets curled in a high corner and whilst the defenders were stood like statues, Max Furber jumped highest and headed home after 20 minutes.
Just before the referee blew for half-time, the Dragons were pressing for an equaliser. They worked it down the right and tossed the ball into the box, it came to Adam Campbell-Stone who volleyed it into the net from six yards.
The second half was back and forth with both teams not settling for a draw. Rudgwick hit the post but it was Brad Curtis wearing the red of TD Shipley who smashed the ball in.
The game ended 2-1 to the Dragons and the home team took all three points. Rudgwick travel to Capel and The Dragons play Rustington next week.