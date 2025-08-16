The Dragons beat the Ferrets - TD Shipley edge past Rudgwick in their SCFL opener

By Kevin Gargini
Contributor
Published 16th Aug 2025, 20:41 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 11:09 BST
The first day of the Southern Combination Football League Division 2 season saw TD Shipley and Rudgwick full of desire and enthusiasm.

Dragons Green was warm but surrounded by gloomy dark grey clouds.

After a number of pre-season matches the players came out in battle mode. Both teams created opportunities but it was the away team who scored first. The Ferrets curled in a high corner and whilst the defenders were stood like statues, Max Furber jumped highest and headed home after 20 minutes.

Just before the referee blew for half-time, the Dragons were pressing for an equaliser. They worked it down the right and tossed the ball into the box, it came to Adam Campbell-Stone who volleyed it into the net from six yards.

The Dragons attack

The second half was back and forth with both teams not settling for a draw. Rudgwick hit the post but it was Brad Curtis wearing the red of TD Shipley who smashed the ball in.

The game ended 2-1 to the Dragons and the home team took all three points. Rudgwick travel to Capel and The Dragons play Rustington next week.

